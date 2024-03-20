Daria Nipot / Getty Images

Retirement can mean a lot of things-the joy of finally having the time and freedom to do what you want to in life is a big one. However, there are also new considerations and concerns to take into account, such as budgeting while on a fixed income. Just because you stopped working does not necessarily mean that your expenses have ceased to exist.

You can go to places like Costco and make your retirement dollars stretch far, but you can also do your shopping online at Amazon to get your basic household needs and still have money in the bank to do what you really want in your golden years. Amazon has useful items, including household items, that you might need in retirement.

“Navigating Amazon for budget-friendly yet essential items can be a game-changer for those on a fixed income,” said Dan Dillon, founder and chairman of Clean It Supply. “With my extensive experience in e-commerce, I’ve identified several products offering retirees both quality and value.”

“Understanding the importance of stretching every dollar, especially for those on a fixed income or retirement budget,” echoes Brandy Burch, CEO and co-founder of Benefitbay, who places value and utility at the forefront of her Amazon must-haves for retirees.

“While I believe in the practicality and value of each of these products, it’s essential to consider personal needs and preferences when making a purchase,” added Burch. “These items represent what I see as a strong mix of utility, value, and enhanced daily living for those managing a fixed-income or retirement budget.”

Here are 10 things you must buy on Amazon while on a retirement budget and are useful to have around the house for all your day-to-day chores, both big and small.

Reusable Grocery Bags

Estimated Amazon Price: $8.06

“With a set often under $15, these not only support the environment but also occasionally offer discounts at grocery stores for bringing your own bag, leading to future savings,” said Dillion.

LED Light Bulbs

Estimated Amazon Price: $13.01

“Energy-efficient and long-lasting, these can significantly reduce electricity bills. A pack of four might cost around $10-12, providing savings in the long run,” said Dillon.

High-Efficiency Air Filters

Estimated Amazon Price: $26.99

“Priced around $20 for a pack of four, these filters can improve air quality while being cost-effective in the long term by reducing HVAC system strain,” said Dillion.

Food Safe Baking Mat

Estimated Amazon Price: $13.15

AmazonBasics has a silicone, non-stick, baking mat and the best part is that you get two in one pack.

“For retirees who love to bake, these non-stick mats are a game-changer,” said Burch. “Reusable, easy to clean, and eliminating the need for baking spray, parchment paper, or aluminum foil, they’re an eco-friendly choice that pays for itself.”

Multipurpose Microfiber Cloths

Estimated Amazon Price: $14.99

“For around $15, you can get a pack of 24,” said Dillion. “These are ideal for cleaning and reduce the need for disposable paper towels, offering savings and environmental benefits.”

Bathroom Scale

Estimated Amazon Price: $16.88

“Monitoring health is crucial at any age, especially in retirement,” said Burch. “This Etekcity scale is accurate, easy to read, and includes a body tape measure to track progress, offering great value for individuals focused on maintaining their health.”

Electric Hand Mixer

Estimated Amazon Price: $20.99

Burch had only the best things to say about this Hamilton Beach 6-Speed gem of a baking tool. “This mixer is not only budget-friendly but its compact size and easy storage case make it perfect for smaller or downsizing kitchens,” said Burch, describing how “[t]he variety of speeds and included attachments ensure versatility without breaking the bank.”

Handheld Vacuum

Estimated Amazon Price: $59.00

Burch explains how this Amazon buy is a good deal because “[k]eeping a clean home shouldn’t be strenuous. This lightweight, cordless handheld vacuum is perfect for quick clean-ups, easy to maneuver, and its lithium battery holds a charge for up to 18 months.”

Programmable Thermostat

Estimated Amazon Price: $49.99

Dillion noted how on Amazon this thermostat is “available for approximately $40-50, it helps manage heating and cooling more efficiently, trimming high energy bills.”

Bright Light Therapy Lamp

Estimated Amazon Price: $114.95

“Ideal for those experiencing sleep issues or mood swings, this therapy lamp mimics sunlight to improve sleep, mood, and energy,” said Burch. “An investment in mental health is always money well spent, making this a wise choice for retirees looking to enhance their daily well-being.”

“Each of these items was selected for their practicality, cost-saving potential, and high utility for retirees,” said Dillion. “While prices on Amazon fluctuate due to various factors, these ballpark figures serve as a guide to what retirees should consider adding to their shopping carts.”

