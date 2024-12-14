©Shutterstock.com

The baby boomer generation is not getting any younger and despite being senior citizens, they might not be getting all the discounts they’d hoped for at this age.

In fact, over the course of the next ten years, this age demographic will not be able to afford several big purchases, as well as everyday cost-of-living items.

GOBankingRates asked a few experts to weigh-in on what they believe are 10 things boomers won’t be able to afford in less than a decade. Here’s what made the list:

10. Long-Term Care

Antwyne DeLonde, a financial advisor, shared that one of his clients had to make a tough decision when his mom needed nursing home care.

“The costs were shocking — easily over $100,000 a year — and Medicare didn’t cover much of it. For boomers without a plan for long-term care, it’s a real risk that could eat into their savings quickly,” DeLonde explained.

9. Healthcare Costs

“Most baby boomers are enrolled in Medicare, and they’ve probably noticed shocking increases in their prescription drug coverage,” noted Melanie Musson, a financial expert with InsuranceProviders.com.

“Those types of increases are likely to continue, making Medicare Advantage and supplement programs too expensive for many baby boomers to afford.”

Even with Medicare, supplemental insurance and prescription costs are climbing every year, according to DeLonde.

“One retired teacher I worked with shared how she had to start cutting back on leisure spending just to cover her rising healthcare premiums,” DeLonde described.

8. Travel

“I’ve had so many clients dream of traveling the world after retirement. But now, with rising airfare and hotel costs, that ‘trip of a lifetime’ feels out of reach for many,” said DeLonde. “One couple I worked with ended up opting for road trips closer to home, but it wasn’t quite the same as their dream trip to Europe.”

“Airfare reflects fuel prices and other rising costs,” added Musson. “Within the next 10 years, baby boomers will likely retire and be unable to afford the higher cost of airfare.”

7. Home Repairs and Upgrades

“I remember a client who delayed fixing their roof because the cost had nearly doubled from what they expected,” shared DeLonde.

For boomers living in older homes, DeLonde highlighted that things like replacing roofs or adding accessibility features can become a real financial hurdle.