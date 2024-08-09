10 States Where the Homeownership Rate Is Rising the Most

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although homes (and the cost of living in general) are becoming increasingly more expensive for the average earner, homeownership is still rising in most states. From 2014 to 2023, 39 states have seen an increase in homeownership, according to an analysis by Agent Advice.

The analysis also identified the states in which homeownership rates have increased the most over the past decade, and these 10 states have seen the most significant increases.

Find Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Be Aware: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor Before Making a Big Investment

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Homeownership rate (2014): 65%

Homeownership rate (2023): 72.9%

Percent change: 12.15%

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Read Next: 6 Money Moves the Wealthy Make That You Can Make Too

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Aleks Cool / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

Homeownership rate (2014): 61.4%

Homeownership rate (2023): 68.8%

Percent change: 12.05%

Trending Now: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

©Shutterstock.com

Montana

Homeownership rate (2014): 66.2%

Homeownership rate (2023): 74.1%

Percent change: 11.93%

Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Homeownership rate (2014): 66%

Homeownership rate (2023): 72.3%

Percent change: 9.55%

©Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Homeownership rate (2014): 67.2%

Homeownership rate (2023): 73.6%

Percent change: 9.52%

Learn More: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

jezdicek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Homeownership rate (2014): 56.8%

Homeownership rate (2023): 62%

Percent change: 9.15%

Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Homeownership rate (2014): 61.8%

Homeownership rate (2023): 67%

Percent change: 8.41%

PhilAugustavo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Homeownership rate (2014): 62.1%

Homeownership rate (2023): 66.4%

Percent change: 6.92%

For You: 5 Worst California Cities To Buy Property Over the Next 5 Years, per Real Estate Agents

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Homeownership rate (2014): 67.6%

Homeownership rate (2023): 72.2%

Percent change: 6.8%

Story continues

Lori Martin / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Homeownership rate (2014): 64.9%

Homeownership rate (2023): 68.8%

Percent change: 6.01%

Data is sourced from Agent Advice and is accurate as of July 31, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where the Homeownership Rate Is Rising the Most