10 States Where the Homeownership Rate Is Rising the Most
Although homes (and the cost of living in general) are becoming increasingly more expensive for the average earner, homeownership is still rising in most states. From 2014 to 2023, 39 states have seen an increase in homeownership, according to an analysis by Agent Advice.
The analysis also identified the states in which homeownership rates have increased the most over the past decade, and these 10 states have seen the most significant increases.
Maryland
Homeownership rate (2014): 65%
Homeownership rate (2023): 72.9%
Percent change: 12.15%
North Dakota
Homeownership rate (2014): 61.4%
Homeownership rate (2023): 68.8%
Percent change: 12.05%
Montana
Homeownership rate (2014): 66.2%
Homeownership rate (2023): 74.1%
Percent change: 11.93%
Kentucky
Homeownership rate (2014): 66%
Homeownership rate (2023): 72.3%
Percent change: 9.55%
Alabama
Homeownership rate (2014): 67.2%
Homeownership rate (2023): 73.6%
Percent change: 9.52%
Nevada
Homeownership rate (2014): 56.8%
Homeownership rate (2023): 62%
Percent change: 9.15%
Arizona
Homeownership rate (2014): 61.8%
Homeownership rate (2023): 67%
Percent change: 8.41%
Washington
Homeownership rate (2014): 62.1%
Homeownership rate (2023): 66.4%
Percent change: 6.92%
Tennessee
Homeownership rate (2014): 67.6%
Homeownership rate (2023): 72.2%
Percent change: 6.8%
Louisiana
Homeownership rate (2014): 64.9%
Homeownership rate (2023): 68.8%
Percent change: 6.01%
Data is sourced from Agent Advice and is accurate as of July 31, 2024.
