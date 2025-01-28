10 States the Middle Class Should Be Fleeing

It’s no secret that people are packing up their belongings and moving across the country in the interest of affordability. This is especially true for the middle class, who can afford to move and increasingly want to escape from high-cost areas.

To find states where the middle class is struggling, GOBankingRates analyzed each state by reviewing cost of living, mortgage costs and income levels.

Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Learn More: 4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

The study pulled data from places like the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Zillow and the U.S. Census to figure out average expenses and mortgage costs for each state. It compared these costs to the national average and calculated how much a middle-class household could save after covering expenses. Each state was ranked based on income, mortgage costs and leftover savings to show which states the middle class should consider fleeing.

BackyardProduction / Getty Images

Hawaii

Minimum middle-class income: $81,935

Mortgage monthly average cost: $5,617

Total cost of living monthly: $8,387

Total cost of living annually: $100,640

Cost-of-living index: 186.2

Hawaii’s cost of living is a whopping 86% higher than the national average. Mortgage monthly average costs are over double the national average and so is the total cost of living monthly. Additionally, Hawaiians are $18,705 in the hole when it comes to leftover savings each year.

Discover More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Explore More: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

California

Minimum middle-class income: $87,145

Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,553

Total cost of living monthly: $7,032

Total cost of living annually: $84,385

Cost-of-living index: 145

The cost of living in the Golden State is 45% higher than the national average due to higher mortgage monthly average costs and total cost-of-living expenses that are thousands more. And while the minimum middle-class income isn’t less than the total annual cost of living in California, it’s not quite $3,000 higher. That means Californians will only have a mere $2,761 in leftover savings each year.

Find Out: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Minimum middle-class income: $60,095

Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,674

Total cost of living monthly: $4,702

Total cost of living annually: $56,422

Cost of living overall index: 94.6

Living in a state where the cost of living is approximately 5% lower than the national average sounds promising, but not when you realize that leftover savings equals just $3,673. For example, monthly mortgage costs and the total monthly cost of living are over $600 a month higher than the national average — and could increase.

Story Continues