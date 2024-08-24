Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    23,286.08
    +248.58 (+1.08%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,634.61
    +63.97 (+1.15%)
     

  • DOW

    41,175.08
    +462.28 (+1.14%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7402
    +0.0057 (+0.78%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.96
    +1.95 (+2.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,765.89
    +3,484.82 (+4.18%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.84
    +0.03 (+4.05%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,548.70
    +32.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,218.70
    +68.67 (+3.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8070
    -0.0550 (-1.42%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,877.79
    +258.44 (+1.47%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.79
    +0.99 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,327.78
    +39.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,364.27
    +153.26 (+0.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6610
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

10 States With the Cheapest Gas as Summer Ends

Nicole Spector
·2 min read
LightFieldStudios / iStock.com
LightFieldStudios / iStock.com

For most drivers, gasoline is a necessary expense, and the cost of it can take a mean bite out of your budget. This is especially the case if you commute by car a long way to and from work, or are a road trip devotee.

Find Out: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Learn More: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor To Boost Your Savings in 2024

Making gasoline-related matters more stressful is the fact that, given the mercurial and volatile nature of oil, it can be impossible to predict whether prices will spike or drop in the near future.

AAA keeps a constant pulse on gas prices across the U.S. According to AAA, as of Aug. 23, 2024, the national average cost of gasoline is $3.37. In some states, you’ll pay a little — or a lot — less. Here are the 10 states with the cheapest gas, according to AAA. States are ranked in order of most expensive regular gas to least expensive.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Regular: $3.094

  • Mid-grade: $3.422

  • Premium: $3.731

  • Diesel: $3.421

Check Out: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures

Read More: 7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

tracielouise / Getty Images/iStockphoto
tracielouise / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Regular: $3.094

  • Mid-grade: $3.431

  • Premium: $3.740

  • Diesel: $3.388

Explore More: 8 Best Luxury Cars for Wealthy Retirees

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Regular: $3.050

  • Mid-grade: $3.462

  • Premium: $3.844

  • Diesel: $3.424

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Regular: $3.017

  • Mid-grade: $3.457

  • Premium: $3.841

  • Diesel: $3.530

Realest Nature / Shutterstock.com
Realest Nature / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

  • Regular: $3.011

  • Mid-grade: $3.432

  • Premium: $3.795

  • Diesel: $3.433

Discover More: 5 Luxury Cars With the Worst Resale Value

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Regular: $3.002

  • Mid-grade: $3.428

  • Premium: $3.793

  • Diesel: $3.446

Patricia Elaine Thomas / Shutterstock.com
Patricia Elaine Thomas / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Regular: $2.973

  • Mid-grade: $3.409

  • Premium: $3.752

  • Diesel: $3.253

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Regular: $2.964

  • Mid-grade: $3.380

  • Premium: $3.757

  • Diesel: $3.475

Check Out: 6 Best Used Cars for Retirees Under $10K in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Regular: $2.942

  • Mid-grade: $3.279

  • Premium: $3.530

  • Diesel: $3.204

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Regular: $2.921

  • Mid-grade: $3.345

  • Premium: $3.720

  • Diesel: $3.405

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Cheapest Gas as Summer Ends