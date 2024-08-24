10 States With the Cheapest Gas as Summer Ends

LightFieldStudios / iStock.com

For most drivers, gasoline is a necessary expense, and the cost of it can take a mean bite out of your budget. This is especially the case if you commute by car a long way to and from work, or are a road trip devotee.

Making gasoline-related matters more stressful is the fact that, given the mercurial and volatile nature of oil, it can be impossible to predict whether prices will spike or drop in the near future.

AAA keeps a constant pulse on gas prices across the U.S. According to AAA, as of Aug. 23, 2024, the national average cost of gasoline is $3.37. In some states, you’ll pay a little — or a lot — less. Here are the 10 states with the cheapest gas, according to AAA. States are ranked in order of most expensive regular gas to least expensive.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Regular: $3.094

Mid-grade: $3.422

Premium: $3.731

Diesel: $3.421

tracielouise / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Regular: $3.094

Mid-grade: $3.431

Premium: $3.740

Diesel: $3.388

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Regular: $3.050

Mid-grade: $3.462

Premium: $3.844

Diesel: $3.424

peeterv / Getty Images

Alabama

Regular: $3.017

Mid-grade: $3.457

Premium: $3.841

Diesel: $3.530

Realest Nature / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Regular: $3.011

Mid-grade: $3.432

Premium: $3.795

Diesel: $3.433

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Regular: $3.002

Mid-grade: $3.428

Premium: $3.793

Diesel: $3.446

Patricia Elaine Thomas / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Regular: $2.973

Mid-grade: $3.409

Premium: $3.752

Diesel: $3.253

Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

Regular: $2.964

Mid-grade: $3.380

Premium: $3.757

Diesel: $3.475

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Regular: $2.942

Mid-grade: $3.279

Premium: $3.530

Diesel: $3.204

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Regular: $2.921

Mid-grade: $3.345

Premium: $3.720

Diesel: $3.405

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Cheapest Gas as Summer Ends