10 States With the Cheapest Gas as Summer Ends
For most drivers, gasoline is a necessary expense, and the cost of it can take a mean bite out of your budget. This is especially the case if you commute by car a long way to and from work, or are a road trip devotee.
Making gasoline-related matters more stressful is the fact that, given the mercurial and volatile nature of oil, it can be impossible to predict whether prices will spike or drop in the near future.
AAA keeps a constant pulse on gas prices across the U.S. According to AAA, as of Aug. 23, 2024, the national average cost of gasoline is $3.37. In some states, you’ll pay a little — or a lot — less. Here are the 10 states with the cheapest gas, according to AAA. States are ranked in order of most expensive regular gas to least expensive.
Kansas
Regular: $3.094
Mid-grade: $3.422
Premium: $3.731
Diesel: $3.421
Missouri
Regular: $3.094
Mid-grade: $3.431
Premium: $3.740
Diesel: $3.388
Arkansas
Regular: $3.050
Mid-grade: $3.462
Premium: $3.844
Diesel: $3.424
Alabama
Regular: $3.017
Mid-grade: $3.457
Premium: $3.841
Diesel: $3.530
Louisiana
Regular: $3.011
Mid-grade: $3.432
Premium: $3.795
Diesel: $3.433
South Carolina
Regular: $3.002
Mid-grade: $3.428
Premium: $3.793
Diesel: $3.446
Texas
Regular: $2.973
Mid-grade: $3.409
Premium: $3.752
Diesel: $3.253
Tennessee
Regular: $2.964
Mid-grade: $3.380
Premium: $3.757
Diesel: $3.475
Oklahoma
Regular: $2.942
Mid-grade: $3.279
Premium: $3.530
Diesel: $3.204
Mississippi
Regular: $2.921
Mid-grade: $3.345
Premium: $3.720
Diesel: $3.405
