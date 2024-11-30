10 Safest Car Brands in America: See How Much Their Safest Models Cost

No one wants to get into a car accident, but you can have some peace of mind in knowing that you’re in a safe vehicle if the worst were to happen. Some car brands are better than others when it comes to overall safety, and it’s worth the potentially added cost to drive one of these vehicles.
To determine the safest car vehicle brands, personal injury law firm Anidjar & Levine analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data on car crashes, fatalities and suspected serious injuries for 2022, depending on car makes and models.
Based on this analysis, these are the safest car brands and models — plus, see how much the safest vehicles cost.
Land Rover
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 96.6%
3 safest models:
LR3 (discontinued)
Discovery Sport: Starts at $48,900
Range Rover Sport: Starts at $83,700
Tesla
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 96.4%
3 safest models:
Model X: Starts at $65,9901
Model Y: Starts at $31,490
-
Model S: Starts at $68,490
Audi
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 96.2%
-
3 safest models:
S5: Starts at $57,500
-
Q3: Starts at $39,800
-
A6: Starts at $58,100
Ram
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.7%
-
3 safest models:
ProMaster: Starts at $44,405
-
5500: Starts at $54,870
-
ProMaster City (discontinued)
Subaru
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.7%
-
3 safest models:
XV Crosstrek (discontinued)
-
Ascent: Starts at $38,795
-
Crosstrek: Starts at $25,195
Acura
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.5%
-
3 safest models:
RL (discontinued)
-
TSX (discontinued)
-
RDX: Starts at $44,700
Volkswagen
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.3%
-
3 safest models:
Taos: Starts at $23,995
-
Golf GTI: Starts at $31,965
-
Tiguan: Starts at $28,880
Volvo
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95%
-
3 safest models:
C30 (discontinued)
-
XC70 (discontinued)
-
S40 (discontinued)
Mercedes-Benz
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 94.9%
-
3 safest models:
M-Class (discontinued)
-
GLE-Class: Starts at $61,850
-
S-Class: Starts at $117,750
Lincoln
% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 94.6%
-
3 safest models:
MKT (discontinued)
-
Aviator: Starts at $53,340
-
Nautilus: Starts at $50,415
Editor’s note: Safety data was sourced from Anidjar & Levine. Starting MSRPs are accurate as of Nov. 21, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Safest Car Brands in America: See How Much Their Safest Models Cost