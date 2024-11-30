10 Safest Car Brands in America: See How Much Their Safest Models Cost

©Land Rover

No one wants to get into a car accident, but you can have some peace of mind in knowing that you’re in a safe vehicle if the worst were to happen. Some car brands are better than others when it comes to overall safety, and it’s worth the potentially added cost to drive one of these vehicles.

Find Out: 5 Cars To Buy in 2025 That Will Last Through Retirement

Learn More: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

To determine the safest car vehicle brands, personal injury law firm Anidjar & Levine analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data on car crashes, fatalities and suspected serious injuries for 2022, depending on car makes and models.

Based on this analysis, these are the safest car brands and models — plus, see how much the safest vehicles cost.

©Land Rover

Land Rover

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 96.6%

3 safest models: LR3 (discontinued) Discovery Sport: Starts at $48,900 Range Rover Sport: Starts at $83,700



Check Out: 8 Hybrid Vehicles That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money

Discover More: 6 Cool Cars the Middle Class Can Afford, According to Car Expert Doug DeMuro

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

©Tesla

Tesla

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 96.4%

3 safest models: Model X: Starts at $65,9901 Model Y: Starts at $31,490 Model S: Starts at $68,490



Explore More: The Best Car for Every Age Group, According to Expert

©Audi

Audi

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 96.2%

3 safest models: S5: Starts at $57,500 Q3: Starts at $39,800 A6: Starts at $58,100



Stellantis / © 2022 Stellantis

Ram

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.7%

3 safest models: ProMaster: Starts at $44,405 5500: Starts at $54,870 ProMaster City (discontinued)



©Subaru

Subaru

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.7%

3 safest models: XV Crosstrek (discontinued) Ascent: Starts at $38,795 Crosstrek: Starts at $25,195



©Honda North America

Acura

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.5%

3 safest models: RL (discontinued) TSX (discontinued) RDX: Starts at $44,700



Read More: 5 Used Cars With the Best Gas Mileage To Buy in 2025

©Volkswagen

Volkswagen

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95.3%

3 safest models: Taos: Starts at $23,995 Golf GTI: Starts at $31,965 Tiguan: Starts at $28,880



Volvo

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 95%

3 safest models: C30 (discontinued) XC70 (discontinued) S40 (discontinued)



Mercedes-Benz AG / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

% of crashes with no fatalities or suspected serious injuries: 94.9%

3 safest models: M-Class (discontinued) GLE-Class: Starts at $61,850 S-Class: Starts at $117,750

