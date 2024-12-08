10 Rare Coins Expected To Soar in Value in the Next Five Years

Ensup / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although it’s often referred to as the “Hobby of Kings,” coin collecting doesn’t discriminate between the rich and the poor (or between the regal and the common folk). While buying known rare coins can be a costly venture, you can start collecting for little to no money.

And you don’t need to be of a certain age to take up the hobby. In fact, according to the American Numismatic Association, “Interest in coin collecting has exploded over the last year or two, and many more young collectors are starting to enter the picture.”

The chances of finding a million dollar coin in your pocket is extremely rare, but it’s still worth your while to check attics and antique shops, with collectors and dealers or through buying coin rolls from the bank for coins still in circulation. Acquiring the increasingly valuable vintage coins listed here will either come from a lucky find or at an auction and only if you have millions to bid.

Here are 10 rare coins, including five still in circulation, that are certain to increase in value in the next five years.

1943 Lincoln Head Copper Penny

Still in Circulation: Yes

Approximate Value: $240,000 to $336,000

A news release from the U.S. Mint in 1999 estimated that 40 copper-alloy cents were thought to exist, but it’s thought that number is closer to 20. In 1943, copper and nickel were needed for the Allied war effort, so most pennies from this era were struck in zinc-coated steel. However, a copper batch was released and can fetch between $240,000 and $336,000, according to CoinWeek.

1794 Flowing Hair Dollar

Still in Circulation: No

Approximate Value: $10 million

Demand for the more common 1795 Silver Dollar keeps prices high, but the first silver dollar struck by the U.S. mint one year earlier is one of the rarest and most valuable of all U.S. coins, period. This “national treasure” sold for more than $10 million in 2013.

1969-S Lincoln Cent With Doubled Die Obverse

Still in Circulation: Yes

Approximate Value: $126,500

Worth upwards of $126,500 in near-perfect condition, according to Invaluable, there are less than 100 known examples of this Lincoln penny, and less than 40 have been authenticated. As such, any discovery of a 1969-S Doubled Die Obverse cent is big news in the coin hobby.

1913 Liberty Head Nickel

Still in Circulation: No

Approximate Value: $1.4 million