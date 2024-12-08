10 Rare Coins Expected To Soar in Value in the Next Five Years

Although it’s often referred to as the “Hobby of Kings,” coin collecting doesn’t discriminate between the rich and the poor (or between the regal and the common folk). While buying known rare coins can be a costly venture, you can start collecting for little to no money.
And you don’t need to be of a certain age to take up the hobby. In fact, according to the American Numismatic Association, “Interest in coin collecting has exploded over the last year or two, and many more young collectors are starting to enter the picture.”
The chances of finding a million dollar coin in your pocket is extremely rare, but it’s still worth your while to check attics and antique shops, with collectors and dealers or through buying coin rolls from the bank for coins still in circulation. Acquiring the increasingly valuable vintage coins listed here will either come from a lucky find or at an auction and only if you have millions to bid.
Here are 10 rare coins, including five still in circulation, that are certain to increase in value in the next five years.
1943 Lincoln Head Copper Penny
-
Still in Circulation: Yes
-
Approximate Value: $240,000 to $336,000
A news release from the U.S. Mint in 1999 estimated that 40 copper-alloy cents were thought to exist, but it’s thought that number is closer to 20. In 1943, copper and nickel were needed for the Allied war effort, so most pennies from this era were struck in zinc-coated steel. However, a copper batch was released and can fetch between $240,000 and $336,000, according to CoinWeek.
1794 Flowing Hair Dollar
-
Still in Circulation: No
-
Approximate Value: $10 million
Demand for the more common 1795 Silver Dollar keeps prices high, but the first silver dollar struck by the U.S. mint one year earlier is one of the rarest and most valuable of all U.S. coins, period. This “national treasure” sold for more than $10 million in 2013.
1969-S Lincoln Cent With Doubled Die Obverse
-
Still in Circulation: Yes
-
Approximate Value: $126,500
Worth upwards of $126,500 in near-perfect condition, according to Invaluable, there are less than 100 known examples of this Lincoln penny, and less than 40 have been authenticated. As such, any discovery of a 1969-S Doubled Die Obverse cent is big news in the coin hobby.
1913 Liberty Head Nickel
-
Still in Circulation: No
-
Approximate Value: $1.4 million
The coin is considered the holy grail of numismatic collectors because it was created in Philadelphia without the approval of the U.S. Mint and are as rare as hen’s teeth. Only Buffalo nickels were meant to be produced in 1913, but apparently five Liberty designs made them through. If, for some reason, you find a sixth that can be authenticated, you’ll be a new millionaire.
1982 No Mint Mark Roosevelt Dime
-
Still in Circulation: Yes
-
Approximate Value: $30 to $300
Mint marks are letters on coins that identify where they were made (“P” for Philadelphia, “D” for Denver, etc.), but this 1982 dime is missing a mint mark. Not significantly valuable, they are still worth way more than its face value ($30 to $300, depending on condition, per CoinWeek).
1927-D St. Gaudens Double Eagle
-
Still in Circulation: No
-
Approximate Value: 2.5 to 7 million
As Heritage Auctions noted, when President Roosevelt recalled all gold coins in 1933, about 180,000 Double Eagles were in circulation. Today, the 1927-D Double Eagle is considered to be the rarest U.S. gold coin of the 20th century. According to the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), a grade 67 specimen (uncirculated, with only minor imperfections) is worth about 7 million on the open market.
2005-D 5C Speared Bison Jefferson Nickel
-
Still in Circulation: Yes
-
Approx. Value: $150 to $450
Look closely at any 2005 Bison nickels you come across. If you find one with what looks to be a spear through the back of a buffalo, caused by a severe die break when stamping, keep it safe. While not terribly valuable compared to other coins, you should be able to get between $150 to $450 for one in decent condition (one went for $1,265 at an auction in 2010, per Invaluable). This is a good example of a recent coin that will increase in value over the next five years and a perfect starter coin for the burgeoning collector in your life.
1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar
-
Still in Circulation: No
-
Approximate Value: $350,000 to $630,000
One of the first coins produced at the newly established New Orleans Mint, only about 20 of these coins were ever made because the new Mint experienced numerous mechanical breakdowns. According to USA Coin Book, 1838-O half dollars were actually produced in early 1839 using the old die, which is why so few of them were produced and known to exist today. They are worth hundreds of thousands if you’re lucky enough to find or inherit one.
1955 Doubled Die Penny
-
Still in Circulation: Yes
-
Approximate Value: $1,800
Most of these double dies (basically a misaligned striking of a coin, resulting in a duplicate image) from 1955 were distributed as change from cigarette vending machines. Doubling on the numbers and letters mean these are worth around $1,800 a piece.
1873-CC Liberty Seated Dime
-
Still in Circulation: No
-
Approximate Value: $1.8 Million
Last sold for $1,880,000 at auction in August 2012, this unique “No Arrows” dime from a Carson City (CC) mint is the only specimen of its kind. As with many of these coins, the story behind their creation and ownership history are worth reading.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Rare Coins Expected To Soar in Value in the Next Five Years