These 10-Year-Old Cars Will Last You Another Decade

One thing that’s never a guarantee with the purchase of a vehicle is how long it will last. The dealership may say it will make it miles further than you expect, but the reality is that an automobile starts to depreciate in value the moment it is driven off the lot — and its life expectancy has a timer that starts to count down.

That’s not to say that some cars aren’t up for the task of lasting a decade, perhaps even two. GOBankingRates reached out to some auto experts to identify several 10-year-old cars that should last at least another decade, because they are known for their reliability and endurance.

Here are eight 10-year-old cars that should easily last another decade.

2014 Dodge Charger

Kelley Blue Book Price: $8,162 to $19,220

“When it was brand new, the Dodge Charger was always criticized for a lack of refinement, the newest technology, or driving aids,” said Aivaras Grigelevicius, a car expert with carVertical, a company specializing in automotive data and car history reports. “However, when viewed from the perspective of a used car buyer, all these missing features become reasons to consider buying one. There is just too little to go wrong.”

Grigelevicius added that mechanically, these cars are not overly sophisticated or groundbreaking, which makes them easy to work on and the maintenance is affordable. “Furthermore, due to their popularity, there will always be workshops available to help solve problems, and the manufacturer’s support with parts is also a significant plus for a car that needs to be driven for another decade.”

2014 Toyota Venza

Kelley Blue Book Price: $11,281 to $13,505

“The Venza often flies under the radar but offers a combination of a sedan-like ride with SUV versatility,” said Tony Taylor, owner of A-1 Auto Transport. “Its rare blend of reliability, ample cargo space, and a smooth driving experience make it a hidden gem for those seeking longevity in their vehicle.”

2014 Subaru Outback

Kelley Blue Book Price: $8,473 to $11,108

“Subaru is a high-quality brand known for great handling in rough conditions, and their cars have proven to be reliable and long-lasting,” said Ben Michael, director of auto at Michael & Associates.

He added, “Outbacks in particular are known for being incredibly safe cars, keeping people much better protected in car crashes. I know plenty of people who still have their old early-2000s Outbacks that still work really well and provide that reliability, and since Subaru has only improved their cars with time, I think it’s safe to say their 2014 model will still be running well in 10 years.”

2014 Honda Civic

Kelley Blue Book Price: $9,388 to $12,936

“A 10-year-old Honda Civic can easily be called a bulletproof car,” Grigelevicius described. “Petrol engines are very reliable and do not suffer from problems like the newer, turbocharged ones. Furthermore, it lacks a wide range of modern driving aids, which can make repairs expensive.”

He continued, “Overall, it’s not groundbreaking in any way. However, this is precisely what used car buyers desire — proven mechanicals and simplicity. In these terms, the Civic excels.”

2014 Acura TL

Kelley Blue Book Price: $11,817 to $13,497

“Recognized for its luxurious features, the Acura TL also boasts Honda’s reliable engineering,” noted Taylor. “The TL’s lesser-known durability, coupled with advanced tech features for its time, positions it as a sophisticated yet enduring option.”

2014 Mercedes-Benz E Class (W212)

Kelley Blue Book Price: $10,411 to $15,515

“Used Mercedes-Benz cars are often criticized for not maintaining the same level of quality seen in the 1980s or 1990s,” explained Grigelevicius, “[but] the W212 generation of the E-Class stands out as a perfect example of how a modern luxury car can cover high miles without breaking the bank.”

Grigelevicius recommended that used car buyers start by “searching for facelifted models, specifically from 2013 onward. After that, Mercedes-Benz transitioned to modernized and much more reliable 6-cylinder petrol engines.”

“Additionally, Mercedes-Benz improved the E-Class interiors and technology, introducing essential features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity,” he said.

2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

Kelley Blue Book Price: $8,633 to $10,580

“The Murano CrossCabriolet is a distinctive choice, being one of the few convertible SUVs,” described Taylor. “Its uniqueness extends to a solid reliability record, making it an unconventional yet reliable option for those seeking a long-lasting and unconventional driving experience.”

2014 Mazda CX-5

Kelley Blue Book Price: $9,665 to $10,786

In most cases, the Mazda CX-5 checks all the necessary boxes in Grigelevicius’ opinion. “It’s enjoyable to drive, spacious, and practical, featuring an engine lineup of efficient motors. Currently, it also offers good value.”

He added, “The CX-5 has proven to be a reliable and dependable means of transportation. The only tip I could give to future owners is not to delay oil and filter changes, given the characteristics of Mazda’s engines. Other than that, it’s a very solid crossover.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 10-Year-Old Cars Will Last You Another Decade