Here are 10 neighborhoods with the priciest houses in the nation. Florida is on the list

Miami Herald Archives
·1 min read

Which areas have the priciest houses in the country?

Zillow calculated a list of the top home values, and found most of the areas are in Florida and California.

Here’s how the Top 10 rank:

1. Gables Estates, Coral Gables: $19.4 million typical home price.

2. Port Royale, Naples: $16.49 million

3. Beverly Hills Gateway, California: $10.79 million

4. Old Cutler Bay, Coral Gables: $10.22 million

5. Beverly Hills’ The Flats, California: $9.28 million

6. Rivo Alto Island, Miami Beach: $9.1 million

7. Bear’s Club, Jupiter: $8.99 million

8. Aqualane Shore, Naples, $8.88 million

9. San Marino Island, Miami Beach, $8.84 million

10. Trousdale Estates, Beverly Hills, California: $8.5 million