Here are 10 neighborhoods with the priciest houses in the nation. Florida is on the list
Which areas have the priciest houses in the country?
Zillow calculated a list of the top home values, and found most of the areas are in Florida and California.
Here’s how the Top 10 rank:
1. Gables Estates, Coral Gables: $19.4 million typical home price.
2. Port Royale, Naples: $16.49 million
3. Beverly Hills Gateway, California: $10.79 million
4. Old Cutler Bay, Coral Gables: $10.22 million
5. Beverly Hills’ The Flats, California: $9.28 million
6. Rivo Alto Island, Miami Beach: $9.1 million
7. Bear’s Club, Jupiter: $8.99 million
8. Aqualane Shore, Naples, $8.88 million
9. San Marino Island, Miami Beach, $8.84 million
10. Trousdale Estates, Beverly Hills, California: $8.5 million