10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

photohoo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You don’t need to be a coin collector to have piggy banks stashed around your house filled with quarters, dimes, nickels or pennies. However, you may not be aware of the potential fortune you have hoarded away that could be worth more than just some extra spending cash.

Find Out: These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

For You: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Some of the pennies lying around your house could far exceed their face value of one cent. Let’s take a deeper dive into the world of pretty pennies.

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Pennies Worth Money: Quick Take

Rare pennies are worth real money, especially if they are uncirculated or in good condition. Here are a few key takeaways:

The United States Mint only releases a certain amount of pennies annually. If the mintage is lower in a particular year, this will only help increase the value.

Examples of low mintage years include, but are not limited to, 1931, 1933, 1939 and 1955.

If your penny has a mistake this could increase the value exponentially as error coins are worth more to collectors due to their rarity. It can’t hurt to examine any pennies in your pocket, as any small mistakes or errors could mean big money.

If you think you may have pennies worth money, make sure you get to a reputable coin dealer or professional coin grading service.

Explore More: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

10 Most Valuable Pennies

Ten pennies worth money to look for in 2024 include:

1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny — $2.3 million 1944-S Steel Wheat Penny — $1.1 million 1793 Strawberry Leaf Cent — $862,000 1943-S Lincoln Cent Struck on Bronze — $282,000 1909 VDB Matte Proof Lincoln Penny — $258,000 1958 Doubled Die Obverse Cent — $224,831 1856 Flying Eagle Cent — $172,500 1864 Indian Head Penny “L” on Ribbon — $161,000 1914-D Lincoln Penny — $159,000 1926-S Lincoln Penny — $149,500

1. 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny — $2.3 million

Designed by Victor D. Brenner, this is one of the highest-value pennies in circulation today. During World War II, pennies were made of steel to save copper for the war effort. However, a few were mistakenly made of bronze, and these are extremely rare and valuable. Made of 95% copper and 5% tin and zinc alloy, it sold for $1.7 million in 2010 but is valued at $2.3 million in mint uncirculated condition.

More recently, it went for $840,000 at an auction. There is only one copy known to be in existence, as it was mistakenly struck at the Denver Mint on a bronze planchet, but other versions of the coin may sell for $100,000 and up. If you have any 1943 wheat pennies, it’s worth taking them to a coin dealer to see how much you might get for them.