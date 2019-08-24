10 Most Significant Cars of the 2010s

From Car and Driver

As this is written, truckloads of new 2020-model-year vehicles are being dumped off at dealerships. Yup, we have squeezed through yet another decade of semi-civilized life. The 2020s are now upon us. So looking back on the 2010s, what will be the cars that are remembered? The ones that mattered? There's no better intro to a list story than some rhetorical questions.

These are my picks for the top 10 cars that mattered during this fading decade. Some of them were hits, some were flops, and some flat kicked ass. The immediate future of wheeled transportation, competition, and entertainment will be fueled by the standards these machines have set.

All opinions are my own. If you don't like it, badmouth me in the comments, slam me on Twitter, or Facebook a fart at me. Just don't ignore me. I'm desperate for attention.

Here, in no discernible order, are the 10 Most Important Cars of the 2010s according to me.

Photo credit: Andrew Trahan More

2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat – In May I wrote a column about how Dodge's marketing of the Challenger has set the development of performance cars on a new and profitable path. The Hellcat and its subsequent developments don't handle, they weigh too much, and they look an awful lot like the Challenger SXT you can rent at Avis. But the output ratings start at 707 horsepower and go up from there, and the margins on them put money in FCA's bank.