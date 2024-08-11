Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Many Americans are planning to get in one last summer vacation over Labor Day Weekend. HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, has found the top-searched domestic locations for the annual holiday weekend, which include a mix of beach areas, small towns and big cities. It also identified the median price per night to stay at these locales.

Here’s a look at how much it will cost to stay at the most in-demand Labor Day Weekend destinations.

wbritten / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median price per night: $263

©iStock.com

2. Panama City Beach, Florida

Median price per night: $317

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Median price per night: $362

ehrlif / iStock.com

4. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Median price per night: $325

benedek / Getty Images

5. Nashville, Tennessee

Median price per night: $434

vernonwiley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Lake Tahoe, California

Median price per night: $427

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. New York

Median price per night: $327

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

8. Chicago

Median price per night: $357

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

9. Seattle

Median price per night: $299

BDphoto / Getty Images

10. Pensacola Beach, Florida

Median price per night: $394

Data is sourced from HomeToGo and is accurate as of Aug. 2, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most-Searched Destinations for Labor Day Weekend 2024: See How Much Your Stay Will Cost