10 Most-Searched Destinations for Labor Day Weekend 2024: See How Much Your Stay Will Cost
Many Americans are planning to get in one last summer vacation over Labor Day Weekend. HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, has found the top-searched domestic locations for the annual holiday weekend, which include a mix of beach areas, small towns and big cities. It also identified the median price per night to stay at these locales.
Explore More: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper
Check Out: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy
Here’s a look at how much it will cost to stay at the most in-demand Labor Day Weekend destinations.
1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Median price per night: $263
Find Out: Barbara Corcoran: Here’s Why I Never Fly First Class
Be Aware: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money
Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.
2. Panama City Beach, Florida
Median price per night: $317
Try This: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy
3. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Median price per night: $362
4. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Median price per night: $325
5. Nashville, Tennessee
Median price per night: $434
Discover More: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024
6. Lake Tahoe, California
Median price per night: $427
7. New York
Median price per night: $327
8. Chicago
Median price per night: $357
Read Next: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget
9. Seattle
Median price per night: $299
10. Pensacola Beach, Florida
Median price per night: $394
Data is sourced from HomeToGo and is accurate as of Aug. 2, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor -- Even If You're Not Wealthy
Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: How Would That Impact You If You Are Retired?
This is The Single Most Overlooked Tool for Becoming Debt-Free
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most-Searched Destinations for Labor Day Weekend 2024: See How Much Your Stay Will Cost