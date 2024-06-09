The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida
The housing market has had many ups and downs over the past five years, running very hot and now entering a much cooler phase, where it’s more difficult to find inventory at good prices and with decent mortgage interest rates. However, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.
To help buyers make more informed real estate decisions, Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.
Here’s a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.
10. Lakeland, Florida
Average listing price: $316,291
Expected home value: $234,180
Difference between home value and list price: 35%
9. Orlando, Florida
Average listing price: $397,990
Expected home value: $294,589
Difference between home value and list price: 35%
8. Charlotte, North Carolina
Average listing price: $383,796
Expected home value: $283,340
Difference between home value and list price: 35%
7. Palm Bay, Florida
Average listing price: $359,114
Expected home value: $263,950
Difference between home value and list price: 36%
6. Tampa, Florida
Average listing price: $381,936
Expected home value: $278,822
Difference between home value and list price: 37%
5. Knoxville, Tennessee
Average listing price: $342,592
Expected home value: $249,316
Difference between home value and list price: 37%
4. Las Vegas
Average listing price: $424,147
Expected home value: $308,362
Difference between home value and list price: 38%
3. Cape Coral, Florida
Average listing price: $399,339
Expected home value: $290,214
Difference between home value and list price: 38%
2. Detroit
Average listing price: $252,395
Expected home value: $179,282
Difference between home value and list price: 41%
1. Atlanta
Average listing price: $385,771
Expected home value: $273,710
Difference between home value and list price: 41%
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.
All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University’s Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of April 30, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida