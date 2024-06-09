The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The housing market has had many ups and downs over the past five years, running very hot and now entering a much cooler phase, where it’s more difficult to find inventory at good prices and with decent mortgage interest rates. However, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.

To help buyers make more informed real estate decisions, Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.

Here’s a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Lakeland, Florida

Average listing price: $316,291

Expected home value: $234,180

Difference between home value and list price: 35%

Kruck20 / iStock.com

9. Orlando, Florida

Average listing price: $397,990

Expected home value: $294,589

Difference between home value and list price: 35%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average listing price: $383,796

Expected home value: $283,340

Difference between home value and list price: 35%

©Shutterstock.com

7. Palm Bay, Florida

Average listing price: $359,114

Expected home value: $263,950

Difference between home value and list price: 36%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

6. Tampa, Florida

Average listing price: $381,936

Expected home value: $278,822

Difference between home value and list price: 37%

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

5. Knoxville, Tennessee

Average listing price: $342,592

Expected home value: $249,316

Difference between home value and list price: 37%

mvp64 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Las Vegas

Average listing price: $424,147

Expected home value: $308,362

Difference between home value and list price: 38%

©Shutterstock.com

3. Cape Coral, Florida

Average listing price: $399,339

Expected home value: $290,214

Difference between home value and list price: 38%

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

2. Detroit

Average listing price: $252,395

Expected home value: $179,282

Difference between home value and list price: 41%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Atlanta

Average listing price: $385,771

Expected home value: $273,710

Difference between home value and list price: 41%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University’s Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of April 30, 2024.

