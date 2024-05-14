The 10 Most Expensive Subscription Box Services in 2024

©iStock.com

In recent years, subscription box services have taken off — and the industry is forecast to get bigger, more profitable and less budget-friendly for consumers. The global subscription box market size was valued at roughly $27 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach north of $123.46 billion by 2031.

It’s common for subscription box service providers to boast about how consumers can save money on their favorite products, or types of products, by signing up with them. Whether this is true depends on your lifestyle, budget and values, but it must be noted: some are wildly expensive.

Here’s a look at 10 luxury subscription boxes, how much they cost in 2024 and what they offer.

Beauty Heroes

Skincare fanatics looking for a “clean” self-care routine might dig Beauty Heroes, which gives subscribers two beauty products (one large, one more of a sample) a month.



Every product the company issues has been vetted to ensure there are no parabens, animal-tested ingredients, non-biodegradable substances or other ingredients that might be considered toxic to people or the environment.



You can subscribe monthly for $58.95, or opt for the least expensive subscription, which breaks down to $39 a month. Boxes are valued at $120 a pop.

FabFitFun

Co-founded by Kate Hudson, sends out seasonal boxes quarterly targeting people who like new skincare, wellness, accessories and decor items. Each box, sent out on a seasonal basis, contains a variety of full-sized products.



The company’s over one million members access one of two plans: $54.99 per box (billed $219 annually) or $69 per box, billed quarterly. Boxes are worth up to $300 in value.

Margot Elena

Brought to you by the designers behind Lollia, TokyoMilk and Library of Flowers, the Margot Elena subscription box is aimed at people who want to self-pamper with various luxurious items. On a seasonal basis, subscribers get a mystery mix of bath and beauty products and perfumes.



If you opt for a one-time box, it will cost you $79.99. Subscribing to the seasonal plan (four boxes a year) costs $59.99 a pop. The company claims that boxes are worth $200 each.

Icon by Ipsy

An early player in the subscription box service industry, Ipsy (founded in 2011) vends its “Icon” box, each of which is curated by a known name in the beauty industry (Vanessa Hudgens was announced as a curator last July).



Icon provides subscribers with 8 full-size products every three months. Ipsy says every box is worth up to $350 in value. The service costs $60 quarterly.

Norlii

If you’re into interior home decor and want to spruce things up often, you might be interested in Norlii, a subscription box specializing in Scandinavian home decor items and accessories. Boxes arrive every two months and contain an assortment of products.



The cost is $74.90 every two months, or $419 ($69.90/month) if you prepay for the year; otherwise, it’s $99 a box. The company also sells standalone items, like hangers and hand towels.

Beachly

If you hit the beach often and value a stylish experience, Beachly beckons you to subscribe. The service offers a plan for men, a plan for women and a “beauty” plan, respectively.



Each box sports a curated mix of apparel, full-sized beauty products, jewelry, home decor and accessories — each of which is targeted at beach bums and worth over $250 in retail value. A Beachly box costs $99 per box for a seasonal membership, or $84 per box for an annual membership. Boxes are delivered every 3 months, or seasonally.

Curateur

Curated by designer Rachel Zoe, Curateur is a quarterly box service that provides fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.



Each box is valued at a minimum of $600. You can pay for one box at a time for $125, or spring for the $450 annual plan, in which case you’re paying $112.50 per box.

Breo Box

Aimed at consumers who want an array of trendy and useful lifestyle, home and tech gadgets regularly, might consider signing up for Breo Box.



Every three months, subscribers get four to eight products per box (the company claims every box is worth $300 or more in retail value). With the seasonal plan, billed quarterly, you’ll pay $159.00 per box. If you opt for the annual plan ($579 a year), you’re paying $144.75 per box.

Rent the Runway

Fans of high-end designers who prefer to borrow, as opposed to own, new and trendy clothing (and don’t mind the chore of returning it), might like Rent the Runway.



Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway features apparel from over 750 designers and offers one-on-one personal styling consults via text. For $94 per month ($79 the first month) you can pick five items per month. For $87 (first month only, then $144 a month), you can select 10 items. Or, you can opt to receive 20 items a month and pay $169 for the first month and $235 for the months thereafter.

Armoire

Like Rent the Runway, Armoire targets fashionistas who favor designers and appreciate some personal styling assistance and want to check out Armoire.



This company rents out high-end designer clothing — between four to seven items — a month, depending on your plan. You swap out the items with new ones (the extent of swapping abilities depends on your plan). Monthly plans start at $89 and go up to $249.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Most Expensive Subscription Box Services in 2024