10 Most Expensive Cities To Raise a Family

It’s a good thing raising a family is rewarding in so many intangible ways, because to do so in the U.S. costs a lot in the process. Not only do overall costs of living go up when you have children, because now you have more people to feed, clothe and educate, but a recent study conducted by GOBankingRates found that the average annual cost of center-based childcare (as opposed to home-based) can run around $15,000 when they’re babies to about $9,000 for school-aged children.

Moreover, the cost to raise a child varies from city to city and state to state. To find out the most and least expensive states to have a child, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the most expensive places to raise a family with data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Zillow Home Value Index and AreaVibes. Unsurprisingly, many of the cities on this list are in states already known for their high costs of living.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive cities for raising a child.

10. Pearl City, Hawaii

Median income: $116,938

Monthly mortgage: $5,517

Total monthly cost of living: $9,237

Total annual cost of living: $110,849

9. Spring Valley, New York

Median income: $50,749

Monthly mortgage: $4,794

Total monthly cost of living: $8,353

Total annual cost of living: $100,234

8. Menlo Park, California

Median income: $198,273

Monthly mortgage: $16,120

Total monthly cost of living: $19,439

Total annual cost of living: $233,267

7. Kapolei, Hawaii

Median income: $121,768

Monthly mortgage: $5,129

Total monthly cost of living: $8,937

Total annual cost of living: $107,240

6. Monsey, New York

Median income: $49,630

Monthly mortgage: $7,022

Total monthly cost of living: $10,550

Total annual cost of living: $126,596

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

Median income: $82,772

Monthly mortgage: $7,416

Total monthly cost of living: $11,030

Total annual cost of living: $132,355

4. Newport Beach, California

Median income: $149,471

Monthly mortgage: $22,013

Total monthly cost of living: $24,879

Total annual cost of living: $298,551

3. Waipahu, Hawaii

Median income: $87,961

Monthly mortgage: $5,302

Total monthly cost of living: $9,090

Total annual cost of living: $109,076