10 Most Affordable Cities in the South If You Make Under $100,000
The most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data found that the typical American household spends $72,967 annually — a 9% increase from the year prior. But this is just the average, and your actual spending will depend heavily on your lifestyle and the local cost of living.
Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
Learn More: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the real median household income is $74,580. What this means is that half of all households earn more while half earn less (adjusted for inflation). Given the average yearly spending, this is about on par with what’s needed to live — though those who earn less may struggle more to make ends meet.
The good news is that the cost of living in certain Southern cities is much lower than the national average. So, if your work isn’t dependent on location and you’re looking for a cheaper place to live, you have options. Many of these will be smaller towns — most ranging from around 2,000 to 15,000 in size — but this might not be a bad thing if you’re also interested in a quieter lifestyle or more rural vibe.
GOBankingRates compiled data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, Zillow, the BLS, the U.S. Census and other sources to determine the most affordable cities in the South for those who make less than $100,000. Here are the results, ranked from least to most affordable.
Lynchburg, Virginia
Average home value: $254,394
Average household income: $74,955
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $3,371
Total annual cost of living: $40,456
Amount needed to live comfortably: $80,912
Livability: 91
Overall rank: 4/10
Read Next: I Live in a Luxury Mobile Home: 3 Reasons They’re Worth the Extra Money
For You: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets
Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.
Panhandle, Texas
Average home value: $177,972
Average household income: $97,998
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,883
Total annual cost of living: $34,595
Amount needed to live comfortably: $69,189
Livability: 83
Overall rank: 6/10
Trending Now: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
Frostburg, Maryland
Average home value: $170,314
Average household income: $63,776
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,779
Total annual cost of living: $33,345
Amount needed to live comfortably: $66,690
Livability: 84
Overall rank: 2/10
Cumberland, Maryland
Average home value: $146,303
Average household income: $66,628
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,655
Total annual cost of living: $31,855
Amount needed to live comfortably: $63,710
Livability: 78
Overall rank: 9/10
Sonora, Texas
Average home value: $141,380
Average household income: $64,873
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,627
Total annual cost of living: $31,519
Amount needed to live comfortably: $63,039
Livability: 78
Overall rank: 8/10
Be Aware: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Marmaduke, Arkansas
Average home value: $148,417
Average household income: $61,042
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,615
Total annual cost of living: $31,383
Amount needed to live comfortably: $62,765
Livability: 78
Overall rank: 3/10
Friona, Texas
Average home value: $134,440
Average household income: $81,957
Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,516
Total annual cost of living: $30,189
Amount needed to live comfortably: $60,379
Livability: 81
Overall rank: 1/10
Smackover, Arkansas
Average home value: $107,254
Average household income: $66,320
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,339
Total annual cost of living: $28,070
Amount needed to live comfortably: $56,139
Livability: 70
Overall rank: 7/10
Explore More: 10 Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida
Floydada, Texas
Average home value: $70,865
Average household income: $81,887
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,209
Total annual cost of living: $26,507
Amount needed to live comfortably: $53,015
Livability: 73
Overall rank: 10/10
Falfurrias, Texas
Average home value: $60,949
Average household income: $45,066
Average monthly expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,129
Total annual cost of living: $25,547
Amount needed to live comfortably: $51,095
Livability: 73
Overall rank: 5/10
Please note all images are for representational purposes only and may not feature the specific city described above.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the most affordable cities if you make under $100,000. First GOBankingRates found data for each city including: total population, total household, household median income and household mean income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and using the national average cost of expenditures for all residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each city can be calculated. The average single family home value for May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each city and assuming a 10% downpayment and using the National Average 30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost for each city can be calculated. The mortgage and expenditures can be used to calculate the total monthly and annual cost of living. All locations with an annual total cost of living over $100,000 were removed for this study. For each remaining city the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule that states that needs shouldn’t be more than 50% of monthly income, the monthly total cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live comfortably. The monthly cost of expenditures were scored and weighted at 1.00, the monthly cost of mortgage was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the most affordable places to live if you make under $100,000. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 28th, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
I Rent Out a Home on Airbnb: Here's How Much Profit I Actually Bring In
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Cities in the South If You Make Under $100,000