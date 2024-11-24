10 Little Luxuries To Stay Away From in Retirement

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

Think small indulgences won’t impact your retirement budget? Think again. While everyone deserves some treats in their golden years, certain “little luxuries” can add up to big expenses over time.

Pro tip: Before cutting any expense, track how much joy it brings versus its actual cost. Sometimes what seems like a luxury is actually an important part of your quality of life. Other times, you’re splurging on things that don’t bring you much joy.

Here are 10 little luxuries financial experts suggest scaling back on to keep retirement funds healthy.

Daily Fancy Coffee Drinks

That $6 oat milk latte might seem harmless, but do the math. Five days a week adds up to $120 monthly, or $1,440 yearly.

Consider investing in a good home coffee maker instead. You’ll get your caffeine fix while keeping more money in your pocket.

Multiple Streaming Services

When you’re home more, it’s tempting to subscribe to every streaming platform. But at $15 to $20 each (or sometimes more), having Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Max could cost over $700 annually. Pick your top two favorites or rotate subscriptions seasonally to save money.

Premium Cable Packages

With so many streaming options available, paying $100 or more monthly for hundreds of channels you don’t watch is unnecessary.

Consider basic cable or even cutting the cord entirely.

Regular Food Delivery

Those delivery apps are convenient, but the fees, tips and markups can add a lot of extra money to your food costs. According to a Finance Buzz study, Postmates has markups that are 92% higher than the menu price, while DoorDash and Grubhub followed at 83% and 80%, respectively.

The study used the example of a simple $9.85 Chick-fil-A order. That same meal would cost $16.87 if ordered through UberEats and an exorbitant $23.01 if ordered through Grubhub.

Consider picking up food in person or eating in.

Monthly Beauty Boxes

Subscription beauty boxes might seem fun and affordable, but for $25 to $50 monthly, give or take, they may not be worth it.

Adding up those costs, retirees could find themselves spending $600 or more yearly for products they might not even use.

It’s likely better to shop strategically during sales instead.

Impulse Amazon Prime Purchases

The convenience of next-day delivery can lead to mindless buying. Those small $20 to $30 purchases can add up quickly when you’re not commuting to stores.