10 Key Signs Your First Job Is a Dead End — And Why You Should Move On for Your Financial Future

Landing your first full-time job after college can be both exciting and stressful. You prepare for success while remaining aware of the possible challenges on the horizon. Transitioning into your first job is something you should be enthusiastic about, but don’t let your enthusiasm deceive you into believing that this first gig will definitely be your dream or only job.

Read on to discover 10 signs that your first job might not lead to financial success — and how to move on to improve your financial future.

You’re Feeling Stuck

Entry-level jobs don’t usually come with high salaries or many privileges. You can feel trapped in your first job for many reasons. For instance, you can be fond of the people you work with daily and simultaneously feel like you’re going nowhere professionally.

A fear of the challenge of looking for a more satisfying job, and the possible loss of income and benefits, can cripple your career aspirations and convince you to stay where you are. If you don’t take action, though, you could be stuck at your first job for years.

Your Supervisor Doesn’t Support Your Career Goals

Your job may be a dead end if your employer shows no interest in helping you achieve your professional goals. It’s a supervisor’s responsibility to manage employees’ careers in a way that ensures their work meets the company’s objectives and the employees’ career goals.

If your supervisor isn’t actively listening to you, motivating you to excel and providing helpful and constructive feedback on your work, it may be time to move on to where you feel more supported.

You’re Starting Out Underpaid

It can be disheartening to feel overworked and unappreciated at your first job, especially if you find out you’re underpaid, too.

If your salary is below average for your position, you need a game plan to increase your pay or reconsider your future at the company. Asking for a raise can be an intimidating thing to do for the first time. Remain levelheaded and research salaries at other companies for the same position. This could also be a way to find your next job if you don’t get the pay increase you want.

You Aren’t Making the Connections You Need

Start connecting with your colleagues at your first job from day one. Foster these relationships throughout your tenure and beyond.

These connections might set you up for higher-paying positions in the future. But if you’re not making connections with your colleagues and other professionals in your field, you might be falling behind. Networking can be essential in advancing your career, so you should strategically maintain your network to increase your chances of attaining professional and financial growth.

If you feel like you aren’t making the right connections with your colleagues or other professionals in your field, try setting up some meetings or make a point of chatting with people on breaks. If that doesn’t work, it might be time to look for a more welcoming work environment.

You’re Uninspired

Feeling uninspired at work doesn’t necessarily mean you’re missing something inside; it could simply mean you’re at a dead-end job. First jobs often come with being overworked and emotionally exhausted. Motivation can help you work more efficiently while avoiding monotony.

If you can’t find that balance at your job, focus on what you can control while searching for a position that better aligns with your career and personal interests.

You’re Just Not a Good Fit

Company culture is an important aspect of the workplace. Every company has its unique culture, and you may discover that you just don’t fit in at your first job. Here are some clear signs that you might need to look for work elsewhere because of the culture at your current job:

The company communicates conflicting marketing and employee-performance messages.

The information relayed during the employee onboarding process doesn’t align with management’s training guidance.

Leadership’s and employees’ behaviors don’t match.

Your Work Doesn’t Match Your Skill Set

Sometimes, it’s difficult to find a job you’re qualified for on the first try. Most employers interview candidates to evaluate whether their qualifications fit the position’s requirements, but resumes don’t always accurately represent a candidate’s skills and experience. You may end up being underqualified or overqualified, which means you probably shouldn’t stay at the job for long.

You Have a Long Commute

Whether you drive to work or use public transportation, a lengthy commute can be taxing physically, mentally, emotionally and financially. Since entry-level positions typically aren’t the highest-paying ones, the financial stress of commuting can overextend your bank account. Finding a job closer to home also means you won’t have to leave as early for work.

The Employee Benefits Don’t Cover Your Needs

Depending on where you work, your company might not offer you full employee benefits at first. Some smaller companies may not provide health insurance, life insurance or a retirement plan for new employees. Securing these benefits on your own can take a good chunk from your take-home earnings and jeopardize your monthly budget.

The Company Could Be Failing

If the company you work for starts struggling financially, you can reasonably expect the same for your finances if you continue working there. Stagnant or declining revenue is usually an indicator that you won’t be able to grow in your career if you stay.

Look for signs of a downward revenue trend for two or more years. If you see such a decline, it may be wise to quit your dead-end job and find a more promising position. In this case, even a promotion may not be a good enough reason to stay.

How Long Should You Stay at Your First Job?

Experts recommend keeping your first job for around a year to gain the skills and experience you need for career development and advancement. One year should also be enough to prove you’re reliable and can honor your commitments.

Entering the workforce and managing your money can be rewarding and challenging. It’s important to balance your career goals with the company culture. Regularly monitor your financial goals and map out where you want to be in the future — and if your job isn’t helping you get there, it’s time to move on.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Key Signs Your First Job Is a Dead End — And Why You Should Move On for Your Financial Future