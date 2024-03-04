10 Jobs That Pay Over $200K

YinYang / Getty Images

According to the U.S. Treasury, the median annual wage in 2023 was $58,140. Most people can only dream of making six figures, let alone a job that pays over $200,000 per year. However, these jobs do exist, and for those willing to obtain the credentials and education to achieve them, they can lead to a very comfortable lifestyle.

Learn More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Find Out: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

While salaries vary greatly by geographic region, some professions are a sure bet for scoring a healthy paycheck. Here are 10 jobs that have an annual mean wage over $200,000, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pediatricians

Annual mean wage: $203,240

If you love children and don’t mind wearing a white coat, then pediatrics may be your calling. Pediatricians make over $200,000 a year and have routine hours that allow for a healthier work-life balance compared to some other medical professionals.

Discover More: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

For You: One Smart Way to Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nurse Anesthetists

Annual mean wage: $205,770

Nurse anesthetists are advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) who are able to administer anesthesia to patients. With more hospitals moving toward nurse anesthetists, this profession is certain to grow over the next few years.

Trending Now: 7 Key Signs You’ve Reached Financial Freedom

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Orthodontists

Annual mean wage: $216,320

An orthodontist specializes in fixing teeth. They often affix braces or aligners to help straighten teeth or may even work to reposition a person’s jaw. On average, the profession pays over $216,000, but you’ll spend 7 to 9 years getting your degree and may have exorbitant student loans to pay off.

guvendemir / Getty Images

Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Annual mean wage: $225,740

Story continues

One of the few non-medical jobs that pay over $200,000 per year are airline pilots and copilots. A nationwide shortage has put this position in high demand, so it might even be worth a career change if you aren’t afraid of heights.

Read Next: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

filadendron / Getty Images

Chief Executives

Annual mean wage: $246,440

For individuals with aspirations of running companies, chief executives are well-paid professionals. Unfortunately, getting a chief executive job is challenging. It can take years to work your way up through a company to achieve a high-ranking executive title.

YakobchukOlena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Psychiatrists

Annual mean wage: $247,350

A psychiatrist is a medical doctor who diagnoses and treats mental health conditions. Unlike psychologists, they can prescribe medication. They also make over double what their therapist counterparts do.

Lordn / iStock/Getty Images

Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Annual mean wage: $277,320

Obstetricians and gynecologists, collectively referred to as OB/GYNs, help to diagnose and treat female reproductive health conditions. OB/GYNs have several career options, from working in a private practice to being on staff at a hospital.

Be Aware: 6 Ways to Tell If You’re Financially Smarter Than the Average American

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dermatologists

Annual mean wage: $327,650

Dermatologists are doctors who specialize in diagnosing and treating hair, skin and nail conditions. They often go to school for over 12 years to become licensed, including completing medical school and a residency.

©Shutterstock.com

Radiologists

Annual mean wage: $329,080

Another medical doctor earning over $300,000 is a radiologist. Radiologists are responsible for diagnosing and treating conditions through the use of imaging equipment like X-rays and computed tomography (CT) scans.

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Athletes and Sports Competitors

Annual mean wage: $358,080

Athletes and sports competitors make well over $300,000 yearly, but admittedly, few achieve this level. According to the BLS, this is the annual mean wage for 11,930 people in this industry. The vast majority of people hoping to be professional athletes never make it to this level, and even when they do, few achieve the multi-million dollar contracts that make headlines.

Still — something to shoot for.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Jobs That Pay Over $200K