10 Jobs Most Endangered by AI in 2024

The rise of artificial intelligence won’t stop anytime soon, if ever, and we’re already seeing how it can transform the workplace. And by transform, we mean overhaul — in some cases, gut.

In 2023, AI was a driving force behind job loss; the same will surely be true for 2024. The World Economic Forum estimates that artificial intelligence will affect some 85 million jobs by 2025.

Unfortunately, quite a few positions could be on the chopping block if AI continues to grow as expected this year.

Here’s which jobs are most endangered by AI in 2024, according to experts, and how much people in these roles make, on average.

Accounting Clerks

Typically, an accounting clerk works to manage a company’s financial documents and helps align spending with the budget. On average, people in this field pull in around $46,000 a year, according to Glassdoor. But they may be in trouble, professionally.

“Accounting clerks face a significant threat from automation, and software like QuickBooks and FreshBooks can already automate many of their tasks,” said Nazmul Hasan, founder and CIO at AI Buster. “The automation of the accounting system is expected to reduce job opportunities in this sector by 4.5% by 2031.”

Receptionists

Once the human hallmark of the modern office lobby, receptionists are at risk of being phased out with AI.

“Modern technology companies and multinational corporations are developing automated telephone and scheduling systems,” Hasan said, “making traditional receptionist duties unnecessary.”

According to Glassdoor, receptionists make an average of $41,468 a year in the U.S.

Messengers and Delivery Workers

The American appetite for package delivery has been increasing, thanks largely to the expanding presence of e-commerce. Messengers pull in an average salary of $38,506 a year, according to Talent.com, while delivery drivers make $39,000.

Though one would possibly think that, due to soaring demand for talent in this space, job openings for humans would multiply, it looks like technology might fill the gap instead.

“With the advent of drones and delivery robots, the role of messengers and delivery workers is slowly being replaced,” Hasan said. “Delivery automation is becoming more and more common, indicating that this profession will be automated in the near future.”

Professional IT Support Specialists

IT support specialists in the U.S. make $60,000 on average, according to Glassdoor. But they could be in a run for their money thanks to AI.

“With the abundance of resources and online guidance,” Hasan said, “companies are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence and chatbots to respond to user and customer requests.”

Customer Service Representatives

As Nathan Brunner, CEO of the job search engine Salarship, sees it, customer service positions will be the most impacted by AI.

“For example, Google is already considering firing 30,000 employees in ad sales and customer support roles,” Brunner said. “But this is just the tip of the iceberg, and other companies will likely follow as AI solutions significantly improve the operational efficiency of customer service roles. AI can augment most customer support tasks, and basic inquiries that follow a set script or involve repetitive responses could be handled by AI-powered chatbots altogether.”

Customer service representatives make close to $40,000 a year, per Glassdoor.

Data Entry Technicians

Data entry technicians pull in around $41,154 per year, according to Glassdoor, but the career is in serious peril.

“Manual data entry is becoming obsolete due to advancements in AI/ML,” said Claire Burke, client engagement manager and certified professional career coach at Employment BOOST. “Instead of relying on human technicians, companies utilize algorithms that significantly expedite data entry.”

Assembly Line Workers

Could assembly line workers see their professions torn out from under them? Possibly.

“Many companies are implementing automations such as robotics in their assembly lines, quality control and packaging operations,” Burke said, “reducing the need for human workers.”

In the U.S., assembly line workers make just over $31,000, according to Talent.com.

Cashiers

Without a doubt, retail employees, including cashiers, are feeling the burn of AI advancements.

“Anybody who has used a self-checkout machine has seen the rise of automation in retail,” Burke said. “AI reduces the need for human cashiers, and the rise of e-commerce means [fewer] associates are needed for in-store shopping.”

Cashiers make $27,377 a year in the U.S., per Talent.com.

Bank Tellers

Millions have embraced digital banking. The trend is opening up opportunities for AI and displacing traditional bank tellers, who rake in $32,175 on average, according to Talent.com.

“Online banking and self-service kiosks are automating the services typically provided by bank tellers and clerks,” Burke said, “resulting in fewer employment opportunities.”

Agriculture Laborers

As farming has gotten more teched out, the role of the agricultural laborer, who Burke says makes an average salary of around $35,000, could become obsolete.

Burke said, “Robotics and drone delivery systems replace human laborers when it comes to planting, harvesting, pesticide delivery and crop health management.”

