These 10 Housing Markets Are Projected To Be the Hottest in 2025 — Here’s Why

The housing market has been through a lot of changes over the past four years. Prices fell in the very early days of the pandemic, but as mortgage rates fell to all-time lows, buying picked up and home prices boomed.

As rates rose sharply in response to the spike in inflation in 2022, inventory dried up, helping to maintain the housing market’s gains. But with rates slated to fall in 2025, most experts expect inventory to open up, triggering more home sales.

According to Realtor.com, the cities and areas listed below are the 10 housing markets projected to remain hot in 2025. Interestingly, all of the top 10 areas are located in the South or the West, America’s Sun Belt. Primarily, these destinations are popular because they boast consistent warmth and have low-to-middling costs of living, in addition to abundant amenities.

Yet, each city retains its own unique nature as well. Read on to see where sales and prices are expected to jump.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 27.1%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 12.7%

Colorado Springs is expected to reap the rewards of the double-whammy in the housing market next year. The biggest jump in existing home sales and one of the highest price increases of any major metropolitan area.

The city is extremely popular with the outdoorsy set, and it’s one of the most dog-friendly cities in America.

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 24%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 9%

Miami has long been a boom-or-bust type of housing market, and opinions vary in the coming year. Realtor.com anticipates the greater Miami area will continue to ride the wave that has pushed prices up by at least 50% since the pandemic.

However, it’s worth noting that some analysts, such as those at UBS, have Miami pegged as the city most at risk of a housing bubble in 2025.

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 23.4%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 6.6%

Prices in the greater Virginia Beach area are “only” expected to rise a bit over 6% in 2025, but that’s still a significant jump.

Where the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan statistical area is really expected to shine is in terms of existing home sales. The projected jump of 23.4% for the area is among the very tops in the nation.