10 Housing Markets Poised for Booming Sales and Price Growth in 2025

With mortgage rates expected to gradually drop over the course of 2025, Realtor.com predicts that housing inventory will also improve across the U.S. As the supply improves, it’s expected that home sales and home price growth will tick up slightly throughout the year. However, there are certain markets that are expected to see much stronger growth in home sales and prices in 2025.
According to Realtor.com’s Top Housing Markets for 2025 report, these markets have several things in common: They are concentrated in the South and West, they are areas where sales growth has already been booming, there is more housing inventory than average, there are high concentrations of young Americans and military members, and they cost less.
Based on the report, these 10 housing markets are poised for booming sales and price growth in 2025.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
-
Region: West
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 27.1%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 12.7%
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 24%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 9%
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 23.4%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 6.6%
El Paso, Texas
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 19.3%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 8.4%
Richmond, Virginia
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 21.6%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 6.1%
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 15.2%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 12.1%
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 19.8%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 7%
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona
-
Region: West
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 12.2%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 13.2%
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 15.1%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 10.2%
Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina
-
Region: South
-
2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 17.3%
-
2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 7.7%
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of Dec. 10, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Housing Markets Poised for Booming Sales and Price Growth in 2025