10 Housing Markets Poised for Booming Sales and Price Growth in 2025

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With mortgage rates expected to gradually drop over the course of 2025, Realtor.com predicts that housing inventory will also improve across the U.S. As the supply improves, it’s expected that home sales and home price growth will tick up slightly throughout the year. However, there are certain markets that are expected to see much stronger growth in home sales and prices in 2025.

Check Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

According to Realtor.com’s Top Housing Markets for 2025 report, these markets have several things in common: They are concentrated in the South and West, they are areas where sales growth has already been booming, there is more housing inventory than average, there are high concentrations of young Americans and military members, and they cost less.

Based on the report, these 10 housing markets are poised for booming sales and price growth in 2025.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Region: West

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 27.1%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 12.7%

Discover More: Renting Vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

For You: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Region: South

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 24%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 9%

Explore More: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

Kyle Little / iStock.com

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia

Region: South

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 23.4%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 6.6%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Paso, Texas

Region: South

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 19.3%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 8.4%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richmond, Virginia

Region: South

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 21.6%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 6.1%

Find Out: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

Region: South

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 15.2%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 12.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

Region: South

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 19.8%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 7%

©iStock.com

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

Region: West

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 12.2%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 13.2%

Read Next: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

©Shutterstock.com

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia

Region: South

2025 existing home sale counts year-over-year: 15.1%

2025 existing home median sale price year-over-year: 10.2%