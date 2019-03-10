The 10 highest-paid NCAA basketball coaches

John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena on February 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.

With March Madness just around the corner, fans are gearing up for another exciting NCAA basketball tournament.

While college basketball may be fun and games for some, it's also a highly lucrative business, and college basketball coaches take home multi-million dollar paychecks.

In many cases, these contracts can make high-profile coaches at public universities the highest-paid government employees in their state. University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari makes almost $8 million a year, while the state's governor, Matt Bevin, makes closer to $138,012 a year.

USA Today compiled compensation information for the top-earning NCAA coaches in 2018, including bonuses and buyouts. Here are the highest-paid NCAA basketball coaches:

10. Archie Miller

Head coach Archie Miller of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on during the game against the Montana State Bobcats at Assembly Hall on November 9, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers won 80-35. More

School: Indiana University

Conference: Big Ten

Total pay: $3,200,000

School pay: $3,200,000

Max bonus: $1,035,000

Bonuses paid as of 2018: N/A

School buyout as of 2018: $20,477,397

9. John Beilein

Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Villanova Wildcats in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. More

School: University of Michigan

Conference: Big Ten

Total pay: $3,370,000

School pay: $3,370,000

Max bonus: $250,000

Bonuses paid as of 2018: $100,000

School buyout as of 2018: $5,000,000

8. Larry Krystkowiak

Head coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with Justin Bibbins #1 of the Utah Utes during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 27, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. More

School: University of Utah

Conference: Pac-12

Total pay: $3,390,000

School pay: $3,390,000

Max bonus: $280,000

Bonuses paid as of 2018: $80,000

School buyout as of 2018: $15,750,000

7. Bob Huggins

Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts in the second half against the Murray State Racers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. More

School: West Virginia University

Conference: Big 12

Total pay: $3,760,000

School pay: $3,750,000

Max bonus: $640,000

Bonuses paid as of 2018: $175,000

School buyout as of 2018: $11,015,000

6. Sean Miller

Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the NCAAB game against the Washington Huskies at McKale Center on February 07, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. The Huskies defeated the Wildcats 67-60. More

School: University of Arizona

Conference: Pac-12

Total pay: $4,054,853

School pay: $3,654,853

Max bonus: $1,260,000

Bonuses paid as of 2018: $290,000

School buyout as of 2018: $5,033,334

5. Tom Izzo

Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans talks with head coach Tom Izzo while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 24, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 77-70. More

