10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

Steve Pope / Getty Images

Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing.

Read Next: Warren Buffett Reveals How To Invest $10,000 If You Want To Get Rich

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

When you’re aiming to reach the top of the mountain, it’s usually wise to closely follow the footprints of those who have successfully made the climb before you. Your odds of investing success can increase exponentially if you learn and apply Buffett’s best investing tips.

DedMityay / Shutterstock.com

Never Lose Money

One of the most popular pieces of Buffett advice is as follows: “Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.” If you’re working from a loss, it’s that much harder to get back to where you started, let alone to earn gains.

Trending: Grant Cardone: Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth — Here’s My No. 1 Tip

For You: Mark Cuban: 9 Rules To Get Rich

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Juthamat89 / Shutterstock.com

Get High Value at a Low Price

In the 2008 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter, Buffett shared another key principle: “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.” Losing money can happen when you pay a price that doesn’t match the value you get — such as when you pay high interest on credit card debt or spend on items you’ll rarely use.

Instead, live modestly, like Buffett, by looking for opportunities to get more value at a lower price. “Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down,” Buffett wrote.

Read Next: Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15K Each Year

g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Form Healthy Money Habits

In a 2007 address at the University of Florida, Buffett said, “Most behavior is habitual, and they say that the chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken.” Work on building positive money habits — and breaking those that hurt your wallet.

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Avoid Debt, Especially Credit Card Debt

Buffett built his wealth by getting interest to work for him — instead of working to pay interest, as many Americans do. “I’ve seen more people fail because of liquor and leverage — leverage being borrowed money,” Buffett said in a 1991 speech at the University of Notre Dame. “You really don’t need leverage in this world much. If you’re smart, you’re going to make a lot of money without borrowing.”

Buffett is especially wary of credit cards. His advice is to avoid them altogether. “Interest rates are very high on credit cards,” Buffett once said. “Sometimes they are 18%. Sometimes they are 20%. If I borrowed money at 18% or 20%, I’d be broke.”