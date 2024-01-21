10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Trader Joe’s

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

From entrees to side dishes and desserts, Trader Joe’s has a varied selection of frozen foods to choose from. Many of these dishes require little to no preparation, while still being delicious — and even nutritious. They’re also priced rather affordably for what you get.

If you’ve got a Trader Joe’s near you and are looking to stock up on frozen goods, it’s worth checking out the grocery store’s freezer section. But with so many options to choose from, finding the best deals can be tough.

To make this easier, GOBankingRates scoured Trader Joe’s “From the Freezer” section for the best deals right now. Keeping in mind that the selection might vary by location, here’s what we found.

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Price: $3.29 per 12 ounces

Cauliflower is a nutritious side dish that complements both dinners and lunches. But if you want a heartier side or a complete dish in its own right, Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi could be right up your alley.

For those unfamiliar, gnocchi is similar to Italian dumplings. It’s tasty and filling. Plus, all you need to do is put it in the microwave or boil it and it’s done.

Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken

Price: $3.49 per 10.8 ounces

Want to grab a couple of already prepared meals that you can quickly toss in the microwave at work or home? Look no further than Trader Joe’s Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl with Chicken.

This Asian-inspired dish is based on traditional Szechuan cuisine. It includes wheat noodles and an assortment of vegetables such as bok choy, carrots and onions. It even comes with a tasty spicy peanut sauce.

Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties

Price: $3.99 per 8 ounces

Starting the day off with a delicious, filling breakfast that doesn’t take long to prepare is a must for busy households. And if you’re living that vegetarian lifestyle, then Trader Joe’s Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties are for you.

Made with a mixture of soy protein, wheat gluten and various spices and herbs — including garlic powder, onion powder and sage — these patties come preseasoned and ready to throw into a skillet. They also pair well with breakfast burritos, pancakes, hash browns and all of your other favorite breakfast items.

Mini Croissants

Price: $5.49 per 12 ounces

To go with the breakfast theme, check out Trader Joe’s delicious Mini Croissants. They take around 30 minutes to bake and go well with other breakfast staples. And if you want to spruce them up a little, add a thin layer of jam before putting them into the oven. They’re sure to be a hit.

Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread

Price: $5.49 per 9 ounces

If you’re a fan of truffles and flatbread, then you might want to try out the Mushroom and Black Truffle Flatbread from Trader Joe’s. Topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and black truffles, this flatbread makes for a great side dish to dinner entrees — especially pasta dishes. It also goes well with salad.

Preparation is easy and fast, too. It only takes around 10 minutes in the oven.

New York Deli Style Cheesecake

Price: $7.99 per 30 ounces

Why buy an expensive slice of cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory when you can get the New York Deli Style Cheesecake for a much lower price? This dessert is very rich and doesn’t require any prep work. All you need to do is take it out of the freezer and let it thaw out at room temperature for an hour or so before serving it. To spruce it up even further, add some warm berries or whipped cream on top.

Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches

Price: $4.49 per 10 fluid ounces

Another hit among sweets lovers is Trader Joe’s Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches. The ice cream is made with espresso grounds, Colombian coffee extract and coffee syrup. Combine this with brownie crisps with chocolatey chunks and you’ve got a convenient treat or the perfect pick-me-up.

Apple Tatin Tartelettes

Price: $4.99 per 10.58 ounces

The Apple Tatin Tartelettes from Trader Joe’s are a simple, yet delicious dessert that only takes 15 to 20 minutes to prepare. Each box comes with two tartelettes, which makes them great for sharing with someone else.

Organic Riced Cauliflower

Price: $1.99 per 12 ounces

At Trader Joe’s, you can also find Organic Riced Cauliflower in the frozen section. It’s made from tiny cauliflower florets and stems and is surprisingly filling. But pair it with a protein — like savory chicken or steak — and you’ve got yourself a full meal that only takes a few minutes to prepare.

You can also use it in other recipes, such as stir fries or tacos with a twist. With so much versatility, you won’t regret grabbing a bag or two for the freezer.

Petite Peas

Price: $1.79 per 16 ounces

Are you more of a pea lover? If so, Trader Joe’s has frozen Petite Peas that are quite affordable. All you have to do is toss them into a pot of boiling water for about five minutes and they’re done. And if you’re in a hurry, you can always microwave them.

Consider combining these frozen peas with other frozen vegetables — like cauliflower, broccoli or Brussels sprouts — for a nutritious medley. Or add them to your lunches or dinners as a simple side dish.

