10 Essential Budgeting Tips for the Middle Class in a Trump Economy

The economy is not a static force, but one that shifts and adjusts to a variety of factors, not the least of which are the policies set by a presidential administration.

Just a few weeks into President Donald Trump’s second term and significant policy changes are already underway, some of which may impact the middle class. The middle class spans a wide swath of income levels from around $50,000 annually to $150,000.

First, let’s take a look at some of the ways your budget may be affected by Trump’s policies.

The tax cuts enacted during the first Trump administration under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) back in 2017, set to expire at the end of this year, are likely to be extended by Trump 2.0, according to David Johnston, a managing partner at Amwell Ridge Wealth Management.

“For those in high property tax states, there is a possibility of lifting the current cap on deductions. In short, odds are you’ll be taking home the same amount, if not a bit more,” he said.

Here are tips for the middle class to budget for a Trump 2.0 economy, in which tariffs are already imposed (though temporarily paused to varying degrees) with Mexico and Canada, as well as China.

Plan For Inflation and Interest Rates To Stay the Same

Interest and inflation are not really going to be in the middle class’ favor for a while, Johnston said. Inflation is likely to rise again depending on how Trump’s tariffs impact prices. And while the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates recently, Johnston said that the longer term rates, which are controlled by market influences “have been disappointing, especially for those looking to buy a home.”

Be Patient With Investments

If you’re hoping for consistency in investment, be careful, Johnston warned.

“Expect volatility — including potential over-reactions to policy initiatives,” he said. Certainly, Wall Street already saw a dip after Trump announced his tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, though stocks then rebounded slightly when the U.S. agreed to month-long moratoriums with Canada and Mexico.

“It’s always best to keep in mind the market typically rises like an escalator but drops like an elevator. Any money you’ll need in the next two to three years should be kept far away from the stock market,” Johnston said.

Adopt the 50/30/20 Rule

Regardless of who sits in the White House, Johnston recommended adopting the 50/30/20 rule of budgeting. You break out your take-home pay as follows, apportioning 50% for necessities (housing, food, transportation), 30% for wants and 20% for debt reduction or savings.

