In this article, we will take a look at the 10 countries that will disappear by 2050. If you want to skip our discussion on the impact of climate change, you can go directly to the 5 Countries That Will Disappear by 2050.

Climate change is one of the most pressing global challenges currently. Though Earth's climate has undergone changes across its history, the present warming trend is occurring at a pace not witnessed in the last 10,000 years. Projections indicate that climate change could have a substantial impact on 18% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) by the year 2050, particularly affecting sectors such as tourism and agriculture. The concern is heightened by the significant economic losses experienced in 2022, totaling $313 billion due to natural disasters, mainly stemming from severe heat waves and droughts. These disasters also led to approximately 31,300 deaths. The United States, in particular, has faced a considerable economic impact due to weather and climate-related disasters, with losses exceeding $617 billion between 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile, in 2022, the economic costs surpassed $176 billion, leading to challenges for 13% of Americans who reported economic difficulties due to harsh weather events. This figure has the potential to rise further if measures are not taken to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Leading Contributors to Global GHG Emissions

Greenhouse gases (GHGs) function by trapping heat in the Earth's atmosphere, and human activities have played a vital role in the rise of GHG emissions over the past century. The main GHG emitters, such as China, the United States, Russia, the European Union, Indonesia, and Brazil, collectively contributed to almost half of the global GHG emissions in 2020. You can read more about 15 Countries That Contribute The Most To Climate Change here. Additionally, climate change is contributing to the global increase in sea levels, posing a significant threat to some of the most vulnerable communities. These populations reside in marginal zones, where the risk of flooding from high tides is on the rise. The average sea levels have increased by more than 8 inches since 1880, and within the last 25 years alone, about three of those inches were gained. On an annual basis, the sea continues to rise by an additional 0.13 inches. Recent research published in February 2022 indicates that the rate of sea level rise is accelerating, and projections suggest a further increase by a foot by the year 2050. These trends raise concerns about countries that will sink in the future.

Story continues

Corporate Response to Climate Change

Witnessing the economic impact of climate change, many major corporations are adopting sustainable energy practices as part of their efforts to address climate change. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a key player that is implementing sustainable energy methods. Tesla's solar panels have been very productive, generating more energy than the company's vehicles and factories consumed from 2012 to 2021. Beyond emissions reduction, Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) solar panels serve a dual purpose by preventing power outages and acting as a backup during grid failures. The company claims that these solar panels offer cost-effective energy per MWh when compared to many fossil fuel alternatives. In its pursuit of sustainability, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has also introduced energy storage technologies such as Powerwall and Powerpack. In September 2023, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) obtained approval to launch pilot programs for its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) initiative in Texas. This initiative enables Powerwall owners to sell excess solar-generated electricity back to the grid, preventing power outages and effectively managing high electricity demand periods.

Similarly, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS), a major wind energy firm, has played a vital role in implementing sustainable energy methods. The company focuses on the design, production, and installation of wind turbines. Vestas' commitment to sustainable energy has led to environmental benefits, preventing the release of 1.5 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Additionally, Vestas Wind Systems has successfully installed over 145 gigawatts of wind turbines in 85 countries. Another notable company working towards mitigating the impact of climate change is General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). It is a leading American multinational corporation operating in a variety of industries, including healthcare. In 2020, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) announced its aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Here's what Longleaf Partners said about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“After a busy first half of the year, we initiated one new position in the quarter in a business we have successfully owned previously and were able to buy again at a discount within a new corporate structure. We opportunistically trimmed and added to several positions throughout the quarter, and we exited General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and our small position in Hasbro after the share price ran away from us. GE was a multi-year portfolio holding for us that started out rocky but ultimately was a good illustration of owning a “quality” business that was temporarily viewed as “value” (aka, perceived as low quality) before ultimately being weighed properly by the market. CEO Larry Culp was a great partner, creating significant value for shareholders and closing the price-to-value gap. Under his leadership, GE materially improved its operations and is well under way on plans to simplify the business by separating it into three world-class companies. The market has finally caught up with reality versus perception and is pricing GE accordingly. Unfortunately, this means we no longer see a margin of safety for the business but will continue to watch GE and Culp closely and hope to have the opportunity to partner with him again.”

10 Countries That Will Disappear by 2050

Katoosha/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 10 countries that will disappear by 2050, we referred to credible sources like World Atlas, Climate Central, and Business Insider. We considered factors such as projected sea-level changes, geographical location, evaluation of infrastructure resilience, and susceptibility to extreme weather events. By including a diverse range of environmental, geographical, and socio-economic indicators in our methodology, we aim to provide a better understanding of the factors contributing to the potential disappearance of these countries in the coming decades. The countries are listed in ascending order of their sea level rise per year.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Countries That Will Disappear by 2050

10. Maldives

Sea Level Rise per Year: 1.6 mm

Comprising 25 coral atolls and 1,190 small, flat islands in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives faces a geographical challenge. More than 80% of its total land area is situated less than 1 meter (3.2 feet) above sea level. The majority of the country's economic activities, including fisheries and tourism infrastructure, as well as half of its settlements, are positioned within just 100 meters from the coast. In response to the threat of rising sea levels, the Maldives has offered solutions like creating artificial islands and relocating its population to higher ground. However, the long-term sustainability of the Maldives during these environmental challenges remains to be determined.

9. Seychelles

Sea Level Rise per Year: 2.3 mm

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Seychelles faced a serious threat in May 2007 when tides flooded land up to 50 meters. The country, known for its beautiful beaches and coral reefs, has its capital, Victoria, on the main island of Mahé and is a popular destination for tourism. Approximately 80% of the Seychelles' economic activity is located in regions vulnerable to coastal flooding. The incident in May 2007 serves as a clear illustration of the potential consequences of rising sea levels, posing a direct threat to the country's economic development in these vulnerable coastal areas.

8. Vietnam

Sea Level Rise per Year: 3.6 mm

Vietnam is facing a serious threat due to the sea level rising at an alarming rate. The rising water levels not only inundate river areas but also make some of the major rice fields salty. This has a serious impact on Vietnam's agricultural sector, leading to challenges in ensuring an adequate food supply for the nation. Furthermore, the World Bank has warned of a potential temperature increase of over 3 degrees Celsius in Vietnam.

7. Kiribati

Sea Level Rise per Year: 1-4 mm

Kiribati, an isolated and low-lying island nation, is in seventh place on our list of 10 countries that will disappear by 2050. Given that its entire population and a significant portion of its infrastructure are situated along the coast, Kiribati faces ongoing challenges due to the impact of climate change. The nation experiences recurrent flooding, and the harm to both land and marine life is increasing, emphasizing the urgent need to address rising sea levels promptly.

6. Samoa

Sea Level Rise per Year: 4 mm

Samoa, a nation comprising seven islands and coral reefs, has a rich history dating back to European settlements in the 1700s. Today, Samoa is dealing with the severe impacts of global warming. The warming ocean has significantly damaged coral reefs, especially through coral bleaching. With these protective barriers breaking down, the rising sea levels are causing problems for Samoa's land, impacting vital sectors like tourism and farming. These challenges raise concerns about the country's sustainability beyond the year 2050.

Some of the notable companies making efforts to reduce the impact of climate change include Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS), and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Countries That Will Disappear by 2050.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Countries That Will Disappear by 2050 is originally published on Insider Monkey.