10 Colleges Worth Every Penny of Student Loans Thanks to Overall Experience

If you’re investing in an in-person college education, you want more than just a degree — you’re looking for an experience that makes the cost of those hefty student loans worthwhile.

The 2025 Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Survey questioned over 50,000 students and recent graduates about the different aspects of their student experience, including campus facilities, community and social life and diversity.

Using that information, the survey identified the top colleges where students feel the experience justifies the expense.

1. Scripps College

Scripps College, a women’s liberal arts institution located in Claremont, California, ranked No. 1 in student experience.

According to students, it ranks highest for offering a supportive and inclusive environment followed by top marks for things like food, housing and extracurricular activities.

The actual surroundings also earned praise. It was described by one student as very pretty with a resort-like feel.

2. Harvey Mudd College

Harvey Mudd College, also in Claremont, California, has good rankings in all aspects of the student experience, but its strong suit is diversity.

Like Scripps, Harvey Mudd is part of the Claremont College consortium, a group of neighboring colleges that share campuses and various student services.

3. Florida International University

As its name would lead you to believe, Florida International University (FIU), which is Miami’s largest public university, attracts students from a wide range of backgrounds, including those with different ethnicities, lower family incomes or disabilities.

It outranked every other university on the list regarding diversity. And even with the forced recent changes in its diversity programs due to state law, FIU remains committed to creating an inclusive environment.

4. Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Hobart and William Smith Colleges, located in Geneva, New York, also ranks high in providing a supporting and inclusive environment for students.

Additionally, students praised its community and social life, which includes things like sense of community, emotional-health and mental-health support, sustainability, safety on campus, and party scene.