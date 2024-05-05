50 Cities Where You Can Find a House for Less Than $200K

gorodenkoff / Getty Images

As home prices continue to soar, many individuals interested in becoming homeowners may feel discouraged by the current pricey real estate. If you have the ability to relocate or move to a different city, however, you’ll be able to shop a wide range of homes under $200,000 all while enjoying a lifestyle with lower cost-of-living expenses.

Where should potential buyers look for cheap real estate? To find out, GOBankingRates found the average home value in U.S. cities with a population of at least 1,000 residents. The average mortgage cost was then calculated assuming a 10% down payment. Additional factors, including the average mortgage and livability index, were also sourced as supplemental information. Within the top 50 cities ranked in our list, Ohio has the most cities, 14, with homes under $200K for sale

Ranked by lowest to highest livability score (the higher the score, the more a city may have to offer), see 50 cities where buyers can find a home under $200K.

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carroll, Iowa

Average home value (March 2024): $184,213.12

10% down payment: $18,421.3

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,122.01

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,464.12

Livability: 79

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brooklyn, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $177,119.04

10% down payment: $17,711.9

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,078.80

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,945.62

Livability: 79

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Oskaloosa, Iowa

Average home value (March 2024): $163,599.15

10% down payment: $16,359.9

Average monthly mortgage cost: $996.45

Average annual mortgage cost: $11,957.45

Livability: 79

©Shutterstock.com

Marietta, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $182,288.06

10% down payment: $18,228.8

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,110.29

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,323.42

Livability: 79

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

Bedford, Indiana

Average home value (March 2024): $196,208.07

10% down payment: $19,620.8

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,195.07

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,340.83

Livability: 79

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Willowick, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $176,815.50

10% down payment: $17,681.6

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,076.95

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,923.43

Livability: 79

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dumas, Texas

Average home value (March 2024): $170,124.43

10% down payment: $17,012.4

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,036.20

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,434.38

Livability: 79

benedek / Getty Images

Norwalk, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $181,766.57

10% down payment: $18,176.7

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,107.11

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,285.30

Livability: 79

leightrail / Getty Images

Urbana, Illinois

Average home value (March 2024): $171,493.97

10% down payment: $17,149.4

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,044.54

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,534.48

Livability: 79

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $193,527.43

10% down payment: $19,352.7

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,178.74

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,144.90

Livability: 79

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Racine, Wisconsin

Average home value (March 2024): $178,953.71

10% down payment: $17,895.4

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,089.98

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,079.71

Livability: 79

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Springfield, Illinois

Average home value (March 2024): $151,621.12

10% down payment: $15,162.1

Average monthly mortgage cost: $923.50

Average annual mortgage cost: $11,081.98

Livability: 79

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brownsville, Texas

Average home value (March 2024): $183,965.78

10% down payment: $18,396.6

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,120.50

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,446.04

Livability: 79

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingston, Pennsylvania

Average home value (March 2024): $195,502.43

10% down payment: $19,550.2

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,190.77

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,289.26

Livability: 80

Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Average home value (March 2024): $181,888.02

10% down payment: $18,188.8

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,107.85

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,294.18

Livability: 80

hartfordphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Monroe, Minnesota

Average home value (March 2024): $199,841.41

10% down payment: $19,984.1

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,217.20

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,606.39

Livability: 80

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mason City, Iowa

Average home value (March 2024): $146,399.59

10% down payment: $14,640.0

Average monthly mortgage cost: $891.69

Average annual mortgage cost: $10,700.33

Livability: 80

Wirestock / Getty Images

Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

Average home value (March 2024): $166,106.57

10% down payment: $16,610.7

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,011.73

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,140.72

Livability: 80

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Huntington, West Virginia

Average home value (March 2024): $120,275.72

10% down payment: $12,027.6

Average monthly mortgage cost: $732.58

Average annual mortgage cost: $8,790.94

Livability: 80

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Youngstown, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $55,817.97

10% down payment: $5,581.8

Average monthly mortgage cost: $339.98

Average annual mortgage cost: $4,079.73

Livability: 80

Amdizdarevic / Shutterstock.com

Waterloo, Iowa

Average home value (March 2024): $137,054.67

10% down payment: $13,705.5

Average monthly mortgage cost: $834.78

Average annual mortgage cost: $10,017.32

Livability: 80

David Wilson / Flickr.com

Parma, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $187,291.60

10% down payment: $18,729.2

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,140.76

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,689.13

Livability: 80

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Akron, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $126,630.70

10% down payment: $12,663.1

Average monthly mortgage cost: $771.29

Average annual mortgage cost: $9,255.43

Livability: 80

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crestwood, Illinois

Average home value (March 2024): $174,018.19

10% down payment: $17,401.8

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,059.91

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,718.98

Livability: 81

benkrut / Getty Images

Wickliffe, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $176,717.19

10% down payment: $17,671.7

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,076.35

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,916.25

Livability: 81

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

Hazel Park, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $158,291.94

10% down payment: $15,829.2

Average monthly mortgage cost: $964.13

Average annual mortgage cost: $11,569.55

Livability: 81

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dixon, Illinois

Average home value (March 2024): $151,827.99

10% down payment: $15,182.8

Average monthly mortgage cost: $924.76

Average annual mortgage cost: $11,097.10

Livability: 81

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rose Hill, Virginia

Average home value (March 2024): $97,091.75

10% down payment: $9,709.2

Average monthly mortgage cost: $591.37

Average annual mortgage cost: $7,096.43

Livability: 81

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richmond, Indiana

Average home value (March 2024): $138,746.06

10% down payment: $13,874.6

Average monthly mortgage cost: $845.08

Average annual mortgage cost: $10,140.94

Livability: 81

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lincoln Park, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $141,284.83

10% down payment: $14,128.5

Average monthly mortgage cost: $860.54

Average annual mortgage cost: $10,326.50

Livability: 81

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Muncie, Indiana

Average home value (March 2024): $135,149.70

10% down payment: $13,515.0

Average monthly mortgage cost: $823.17

Average annual mortgage cost: $9,878.08

Livability: 81

©Shutterstock.com

Independence, Missouri

Average home value (March 2024): $194,315.35

10% down payment: $19,431.5

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,183.54

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,202.49

Livability: 81

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Des Moines, Iowa

Average home value (March 2024): $199,738.82

10% down payment: $19,973.9

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,216.57

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,598.89

Livability: 81

©Shutterstock.com

Clarksburg, West Virginia

Average home value (March 2024): $110,099.76

10% down payment: $11,010.0

Average monthly mortgage cost: $670.60

Average annual mortgage cost: $8,047.18

Livability: 82

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tiffin, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $170,823.94

10% down payment: $17,082.4

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,040.46

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,485.51

Livability: 82

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $197,589.09

10% down payment: $19,758.9

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,203.48

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,441.77

Livability: 82

JasmineImage / iStock.com

Florence, Alabama

Average home value (March 2024): $195,989.44

10% down payment: $19,598.9

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,193.74

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,324.85

Livability: 82

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $195,964.23

10% down payment: $19,596.4

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,193.58

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,323.01

Livability: 82

martinhosmart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Erie, Pennsylvania

Average home value (March 2024): $173,679.34

10% down payment: $17,367.9

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,057.85

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,694.21

Livability: 82

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

Garden City, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $186,921.38

10% down payment: $18,692.1

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,138.51

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,662.07

Livability: 83

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charleston, West Virginia

Average home value (March 2024): $149,601.02

10% down payment: $14,960.1

Average monthly mortgage cost: $911.19

Average annual mortgage cost: $10,934.33

Livability: 83

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Covington, Kentucky

Average home value (March 2024): $196,298.28

10% down payment: $19,629.8

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,195.62

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,347.43

Livability: 84

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Average home value (March 2024): $163,312.26

10% down payment: $16,331.2

Average monthly mortgage cost: $994.71

Average annual mortgage cost: $11,936.48

Livability: 84

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Meadville, Pennsylvania

Average home value (March 2024): $148,407.12

10% down payment: $14,840.7

Average monthly mortgage cost: $903.92

Average annual mortgage cost: $10,847.06

Livability: 85

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southgate, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $181,826.58

10% down payment: $18,182.7

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,107.47

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,289.69

Livability: 85

PapaBear / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Euclid, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $162,497.18

10% down payment: $16,249.7

Average monthly mortgage cost: $989.74

Average annual mortgage cost: $11,876.91

Livability: 86

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sandusky, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $132,944.35

10% down payment: $13,294.4

Average monthly mortgage cost: $809.74

Average annual mortgage cost: $9,716.89

Livability: 87

PapaBear / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Average home value (March 2024): $186,328.89

10% down payment: $18,632.9

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,134.90

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,618.76

Livability: 87

Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com

Wyandotte, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $180,422.75

10% down payment: $18,042.3

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,098.92

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,187.08

Livability: 88

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Allen Park, Michigan

Average home value (March 2024): $197,182.72

10% down payment: $19,718.3

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,201.01

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,412.07

Livability: 88

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed US cities to find the best places where you can afford a home for less than $200k. First GOBankingRates found the average home value in cities across the country with a population of at least 1,000 residents, with the population data sourced from the US Census American Community Survey and the home value sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2024. Cities with a home value over $200,000 were removed for this study. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the 30 year national fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The average mortgage was included as supplemental information. The livability index for each city was sourced from AreaVibes and included as a factor for quality of life. The remaining cities are all within the price range and were sorted to show the highest to lowest livability, representing the highest quality of life cities that you can afford a house for less than $200k. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 30, 2024.

