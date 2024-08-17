10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads

BrianAJackson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a college graduate, the first thing you’ll have to apply your advanced degree to is figuring out the current labor market.

Try This: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

Find Out: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

With both inflation and unemployment rates remaining volatile in the United States, bachelor’s degree holders and more have to find a home base that fits their finances. It would seem college students not only need to know what job is best for them but also where to find it.

Starting a career is the first step toward building your financial future and some cities offer more opportunities, lower cost of living, better networking prospects and higher salaries than others, making them ideal for recent graduates.

Whatever your professional degree, if you want to work for a private nonprofit or a major corporation, the city where you choose to work can majorly impact your salary. Even if a metropolitan area has high percentage points for hiring, be sure to factor in how far your money will go there.

Here are 10 cities with the most job opportunities for recent college graduates.

Pgiam / iStock.com

Austin, Texas

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 3.2%

Average starting salary: $57,417

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $58,055

Austin is a vibrant city with a booming tech scene, often dubbed the “Silicon Hills” for its tech startup culture. Better yet, it seems your money can go slightly further in this big city than some others.

Major companies like Dell, IBM, Tesla and Apple have a strong presence here, offering numerous opportunities in software engineering, IT and digital marketing.

Beyond tech, Austin’s creative economy, including music, arts and media, also provides a wealth of jobs for new graduates.

Trending Now: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich On an Average Salary

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Story continues

rodclementphotography / iStock.com

Atlanta

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 2.1%

Average starting salary: $56,513

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $57,490

Atlanta has a thriving economy with strong sectors in logistics, media and finance. The city is home to major corporations and public institutions like Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, offering a range of job opportunities that require a college degree.

Atlanta’s affordable cost of living, coupled with its Southern charm, makes it an appealing place for young college-educated professionals to start their careers.

Consider This: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 2.4%

Average starting salary: $58,237

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $52,798

Denver has seen significant job growth in recent years, particularly in tech, healthcare and energy. The city is known for its startup culture, so whether you have a high school diploma or attended college, the growing number of tech companies setting up shop could be a good place to start.

The city’s proximity to outdoor recreation and its laid-back lifestyle make it attractive to young professionals.

tunart / Getty Images

Chicago

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 3.4%

Average starting salary: $60,497

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $53,348

The Windy City is a major financial hub with opportunities in finance, marketing and consulting. The city’s diverse economy also includes strong sectors in healthcare, manufacturing and logistics.

Chicago is home to Fortune 500 companies like McDonald’s and Walgreens, providing a range of career paths for new graduates or if you have a graduate degree.

Manjagui / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York City

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 9.5%

Average starting salary: $64,134

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $28,479

Despite the Big Apple having a high percentage of new grad hires, it is also the place where you’ll see the biggest chunk taken out of your paycheck based on real estate alone.

It is a land of endless possibilities — especially for those in finance, media and food services — as well as being home to Wall Street, major news outlets and top fashion houses. The city’s diverse industries mean that graduates from nearly any field can find something that suits their career goals. Just keep in mind the high cost of living.

Read Next: How To Earn $750 a Week in Passive Income

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 3.9%

Average starting salary: $66,366

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $45,301

Boston is known for its prestigious universities and high college graduation rates, but it’s also a hotspot for jobs in general.

With major institutions like Harvard, MIT and numerous hospitals, the city offers abundant opportunities for graduates in research, medicine and academia. Boston’s financial sector, including firms like Fidelity and State Street, also provides jobs in finance, consulting and accounting.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 2.7%

Average starting salary: $58,045

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $49,654

Miami is not only a cultural hotspot in Florida but also a growing center for business and tech. The city’s diverse economy includes strong sectors in international trade, finance and tourism, making it an ideal location filled with ample opportunity.

The city’s vibrant lifestyle and sunny weather are added bonuses to the cost-of-living benefits for those starting their careers here.

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

San Francisco

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 5.9%

Average starting salary: $83,965

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $49,391

While San Francisco remains a powerhouse for job opportunities, especially in technology, it’s also one of the most expensive cities to live in.

As the heart of Silicon Valley, the city is home to tech giants, as well as a host of startups. The high demand for skills in software development, data science and engineering means that recent grads with tech degrees can find lucrative positions.

For You: How I Went From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

benedek / Getty Images

Seattle

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 2.5%

Average starting salary: $73,342

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $50,720

Seattle is another tech hub, thanks to the presence of Amazon and Microsoft, not to mention a slew of newer startups. The city also has strong industries in aerospace, biotech and healthcare.

Seattle’s job market is robust, with competitive salaries, fair underemployment rates and a high quality of life.

Art Wager / iStock.com

Phoenix

Percentage share of hiring for new graduates: 2.1%

Average starting salary: $51,808

How your average starting salary feels when adjusted for cost of living: $50,842

Phoenix has rapidly become a city of opportunity and is known for its affordable cost of living and growing job market. Phoenix offers recent college and even high school graduates alike a solid balance between career growth and quality of life.

The city’s expanding tech industry, including positions in software development and cybersecurity, coupled with a strong healthcare sector, provides numerous entry-level opportunities.

All data is sourced from Gusto’s May 2024 New Grad Report and is accurate as of August 16, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads