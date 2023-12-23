Advertisement
10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

Heather Taylor
·2 min read
If you’re on a budget and have been struggling to find affordable listings in the current housing market, you’re in luck. New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 real estate markets across the U.S. where you can find most single-family home listings priced at $250,000 or less.

According to Realtor.com, $250K was chosen as the price point because the typical monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $1,358 before property taxes and home insurance costs. For most Americans, this is considered an affordable amount to spend on housing. The 10 cities on the list also reflect metropolitan areas with higher concentrations of modestly priced homes.

These are the 10 cities with the most homes priced below $250K.

10. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Median home list price: $153,900

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 77.3%

9. Milwaukee

  • Median home list price: $179,900

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.2%

8. North Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Median home list price: $155,000

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.9%

7. Lawton, Oklahoma

  • Median home list price: $161,000

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 79.9%

6. Florissant, Missouri

  • Median home list price: $180,000

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 81.4%

5. Anderson, Indiana

  • Median home list price: $177,000

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 82.8%

4. Syracuse, New York

  • Median home list price: $159,900

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 83.8%

3. Rockford, Illinois

  • Median home list price: $152,000

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 86.5%

2. Youngstown, Ohio

  • Median home list price: $120,000

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 91.2%

1. Flint, Michigan

  • Median home list price: $110,000

  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 92.8%

