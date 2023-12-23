10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000
If you’re on a budget and have been struggling to find affordable listings in the current housing market, you’re in luck. New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 real estate markets across the U.S. where you can find most single-family home listings priced at $250,000 or less.
According to Realtor.com, $250K was chosen as the price point because the typical monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $1,358 before property taxes and home insurance costs. For most Americans, this is considered an affordable amount to spend on housing. The 10 cities on the list also reflect metropolitan areas with higher concentrations of modestly priced homes.
These are the 10 cities with the most homes priced below $250K.
10. Jackson, Mississippi
Median home list price: $153,900
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 77.3%
9. Milwaukee
Median home list price: $179,900
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.2%
8. North Little Rock, Arkansas
Median home list price: $155,000
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.9%
7. Lawton, Oklahoma
Median home list price: $161,000
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 79.9%
6. Florissant, Missouri
Median home list price: $180,000
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 81.4%
5. Anderson, Indiana
Median home list price: $177,000
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 82.8%
4. Syracuse, New York
Median home list price: $159,900
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 83.8%
3. Rockford, Illinois
Median home list price: $152,000
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 86.5%
2. Youngstown, Ohio
Median home list price: $120,000
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 91.2%
1. Flint, Michigan
Median home list price: $110,000
Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 92.8%
