10 Cities With the Most Billionaires

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
lena_serditova / Getty Images
lena_serditova / Getty Images

Billionaires have the luxury of being able to afford to live anywhere they want. Still, many reside in a few major cities where they have easy access to any amenity they desire, plus the opportunity to network and hobnob with other super successful people.

“These cities are spread across the whole globe, and are as diverse as they come,” said Max Bramwell, founder of FounderPass, “but they do all have one thing in common, and that is that they are all hotspots for networking.”

Here’s a look at the 10 cities with the most billionaires, as identified by FounderPass.

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. New York

  • Population: 8.47 million

  • Number of billionaires: 101

  • Combined net worth: $616.8 billion

weerasak saeku / Shutterstock.com
weerasak saeku / Shutterstock.com

2. Hong Kong

  • Population: 7.41 million

  • Number of billionaires: 70

  • Combined net worth: $286.8 billion

ispyfriend / iStock.com
ispyfriend / iStock.com

3. Beijing

  • Population: 21.54 million

  • Number of billionaires: 68

  • Combined net worth: $247.2 billion

zhaojiankang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zhaojiankang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Shanghai

  • Population: 26.32 million

  • Number of billionaires: 65

  • Combined net worth: $181.9 billion

Daniel Lange / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Daniel Lange / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. London

  • Population: 8.98 million

  • Number of billionaires: 63

  • Combined net worth: $294.9 billion

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

6. Moscow

  • Population: 13.01 million

  • Number of billionaires: 61

  • Combined net worth: $307.1 billion

Savyanvi / iStock.com
Savyanvi / iStock.com

7. Mumbai, India

  • Population: 21.67 million

  • Number of billionaires: 56

  • Combined net worth: $276.4 billion

WR.lili / Shutterstock.com
WR.lili / Shutterstock.com

8. Shenzhen, China

  • Population: 12.59 million

  • Number of billionaires: 54

  • Combined net worth: $246 billion

bennymarty / Getty Images
bennymarty / Getty Images

9. Singapore

  • Population: 5.45 million

  • Number of billionaires: 46

  • Combined net worth: $133.3 billion

hadynyah / Getty Images
hadynyah / Getty Images

10. Delhi, India

  • Population: 33.80 million

  • Number of billionaires: 37

  • Combined net worth: $116.4 billion

Data is sourced from FounderPass and is accurate as of March 18, 2024.

