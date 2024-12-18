GOBankingRates
10 Cities With the Highest Average Salaries
Many factors can affect how much money you make, and where you live is one of them. Cities with the highest average salaries tend to have high living costs, and they also might be hubs for industries that are typically high-paying, such as technology.

A recent study by The Kaplan Group identified the metro areas with the highest average wages — see whether your city made the cut. Also see 20 other cities where it is easy to land a high-paying job.

San Jose, California

  • Also includes: Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

  • Total employment: 1,141,820

  • Mean annual salary: $113,730

San Francisco

  • Also includes: Oakland and Hayward, California

  • Total employment: 2,422,210

  • Mean annual salary: $97,460

Washington, D.C.

  • Also includes: Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia

  • Total employment: 3,092,070

  • Mean annual salary: $88,370

Boulder, Colorado

  • Total employment: 194,440

  • Mean annual salary: $87,220

Seattle

  • Also includes: Tacoma and Bellevue

  • Total employment: 2,079,090

  • Mean annual salary: $86,520

California-Lexington Park, Maryland

  • Total employment: 47,220

  • Mean annual salary: $84,650

Boston

  • Also includes: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Nashua, New Hampshire

  • Total employment: 2,761,890

  • Mean annual salary: $84,490

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • Also includes: Stamford and Norwalk

  • Total employment: 401,260

  • Mean annual salary: $82,180

New York City

  • Also includes: Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey; Pennsylvania

  • Total employment: 9,495,240

  • Mean annual salary: $82,050

Trenton, New Jersey

  • Total employment: 238,490

  • Mean annual salary: $77,980

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Highest Average Salaries

