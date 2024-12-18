10 Cities With the Highest Average Salaries

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many factors can affect how much money you make, and where you live is one of them. Cities with the highest average salaries tend to have high living costs, and they also might be hubs for industries that are typically high-paying, such as technology.

A recent study by The Kaplan Group identified the metro areas with the highest average wages — see whether your city made the cut. Also see 20 other cities where it is easy to land a high-paying job.

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

San Jose, California

Also includes: Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

Total employment: 1,141,820

Mean annual salary: $113,730

Luciano Mortula - LGM / Shutterstock.com

San Francisco

Also includes: Oakland and Hayward, California

Total employment: 2,422,210

Mean annual salary: $97,460

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington, D.C.

Also includes: Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia

Total employment: 3,092,070

Mean annual salary: $88,370

Jim Glab / iStock.com

Boulder, Colorado

Total employment: 194,440

Mean annual salary: $87,220

RomanKhomlyak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seattle

Also includes: Tacoma and Bellevue

Total employment: 2,079,090

Mean annual salary: $86,520

Nicole S Glass / Shutterstock / Shutterstock.com

California-Lexington Park, Maryland

Total employment: 47,220

Mean annual salary: $84,650

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Boston

Also includes: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Nashua, New Hampshire

Total employment: 2,761,890

Mean annual salary: $84,490

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Also includes: Stamford and Norwalk

Total employment: 401,260

Mean annual salary: $82,180

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York City

Also includes: Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey; Pennsylvania

Total employment: 9,495,240

Mean annual salary: $82,050

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Trenton, New Jersey

Total employment: 238,490

Mean annual salary: $77,980

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Highest Average Salaries