10 Cities With the Highest Average Salaries

Many factors can affect how much money you make, and where you live is one of them. Cities with the highest average salaries tend to have high living costs, and they also might be hubs for industries that are typically high-paying, such as technology.
Check Out: Passive Income Expert — Here’s How I Make $27,000 Every Week
Also See: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas
A recent study by The Kaplan Group identified the metro areas with the highest average wages — see whether your city made the cut. Also see 20 other cities where it is easy to land a high-paying job.
San Jose, California
-
Also includes: Sunnyvale and Santa Clara
-
Total employment: 1,141,820
-
Mean annual salary: $113,730
Learn More: 7 Best Passive Income Investments To Build Your Wealth
Read More: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley
San Francisco
-
Also includes: Oakland and Hayward, California
-
Total employment: 2,422,210
-
Mean annual salary: $97,460
Explore More: Suze Orman Says You Need To Do This With Your Money Before the New Year
Washington, D.C.
-
Also includes: Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia
-
Total employment: 3,092,070
-
Mean annual salary: $88,370
Boulder, Colorado
-
Total employment: 194,440
-
Mean annual salary: $87,220
Seattle
-
Also includes: Tacoma and Bellevue
-
Total employment: 2,079,090
-
Mean annual salary: $86,520
California-Lexington Park, Maryland
-
Total employment: 47,220
-
Mean annual salary: $84,650
Discover More: Suze Orman’s No. 1 Money Tip Is ‘Very, Very Different’ From Most Advice You Have Heard
Boston
-
Also includes: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Nashua, New Hampshire
-
Total employment: 2,761,890
-
Mean annual salary: $84,490
Bridgeport, Connecticut
-
Also includes: Stamford and Norwalk
-
Total employment: 401,260
-
Mean annual salary: $82,180
New York City
-
Also includes: Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey; Pennsylvania
-
Total employment: 9,495,240
-
Mean annual salary: $82,050
Trenton, New Jersey
-
Total employment: 238,490
-
Mean annual salary: $77,980
More From GOBankingRates
-
3 Signs You've 'Made It' Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley
-
-
-
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Highest Average Salaries