Looking for a new car without breaking the bank? Whether you want a compact car, SUV, or sedan, there’s a cheap option that will work for you.

Here are the 10 cheapest new cars you can buy right now.

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

Price: $18,160

The 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES tops our list as the cheapest new car you can buy right now. Despite its low price, the Mirage offers good fuel economy and a compact size, making it a practical choice for city driving.

2024 Nissan Versa S

Price: $19,200

Next up is the 2024 Nissan Versa S. With a slightly higher price tag than the Mirage, the Versa offers amazing technology upgrades like lane keep assist, emergency braking, and push-button start, making it a great value for its price.

2024 Kia Forte LX

Price: $21,145

The 2024 Kia Forte LX comes in at number three on our list. There’s not much to set it apart from similarly priced sedans, as it comes with comparable gas mileage, standard features, and a fairly small trunk.

2024 Hyundai Venue SE

Price: $21,275

The 2024 Hyundai Venue SE is an incredibly affordable subcompact SUV for those seeking more cargo space and an SUV style. However, all-wheel drive is not available for this four-cylinder vehicle. Some nice standard trim features include an infotainment system, advanced safety features, and a six-speaker stereo system.

2024 Chevrolet Trax LS

Price: $21,495

For those in the market for a small SUV, the 2024 Chevrolet Trax LS is a comparable option to the Venue with a sportier look. It features the same turbocharged three-liter engine as the Chevy Trailblazer, though front wheel drive is the only drive train available.

2024 Kia Soul LX

Price: $21,565

The 2024 Kia Soul LX stands out with its distinctive boxy design and spacious interior. Otherwise, it has features similar to those of other cars in its price range, including lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and driver attention warning.

2024 Nissan Sentra S

Price: $22,320

The 2024 Nissan Sentra S is a compact sedan that has been updated this year to increase its combined fuel economy to 34 mpg. This makes it more fuel efficient than similar-priced cars, mostly subcompact SUVs with fuel economies of around 30 mpg.

2024 Nissan Kicks S

Price: $22,730

Another entry from Nissan, the 2024 Nissan Kicks S, is a subcompact SUV with ample cargo space and 33 mpg fuel economy. With additional tech-assisted safety features, such as reverse automatic braking and auto high beam assist, the Kicks offers a good value proposition for those looking for an affordable crossover.

2024 Hyundai Elantra SE

Price: $22,775

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra SE is a compact sedan that underwent a makeover for 2024, with a slightly different look for this 36 mpg vehicle. New safety features are also available in the base model, including blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alerts, rear side airbags, and improved lane departure steering assist.

2024 Toyota Corolla LE

Price: $23,145

Rounding out our list is the 2024 Toyota Corolla LE, known for its legendary reliability and excellent fuel efficiency. Choose between a hatchback or standard sedan, and enjoy features including a Wi-Fi hotspot and adaptive cruise control.

