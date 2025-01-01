13 Cars That Owners Are Most Likely To Keep for 15 Years or More

©Toyota

With today’s inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary.

If you’re wondering which vehicles are worth your hard-earned money, and if dependability and longevity are high priorities when you’re thinking of buying, it’s a good idea to see which cars owners are least likely to part with.

By analyzing over 929,000 cars from model years 1981 to 2009 sold from January to September 2024, iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the cars owners hang onto the longest. Known for consistently building vehicles with solid fuel economy and advanced technology, Japanese models are far and away the cars that owners keep for at least 15 years, according to the study. Toyota, in particular, dominated the list — among the top 13 models, Toyota accounts for seven.

If you’re looking to buy a car and want to know which models more of your fellow drivers are keeping for 15 years or more, here’s a look at the top vehicles.

David Dewhurst / Toyota

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 7%

How that compares to the average: 1.9x

©Toyota

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.9%

How that compares to the average: 1.8x

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Highlander

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.6%

How that compares to the average: 1.8x

©Toyota

Toyota Tacoma

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.4%

How that compares to the average: 1.7x

©Toyota

Toyota Prius

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.3%

How that compares to the average: 1.7x

©Honda North America

Honda CR-V

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.3%

How that compares to the average: 1.7x

©Ford Motor Company

Ford Escape Hybrid

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.3%

How that compares to the average: 1.7x

©Toyota

Toyota RAV4

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 6.2%

How that compares to the average: 1.6x

©Lexus USA Newsroom

Lexus IS 350

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.8%

How that compares to the average: 1.5x

©Nissan

Nissan Versa

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.7%

How that compares to the average: 1.5x

©Toyota

Toyota Tundra

Percent of cars 15 years or older kept by original owner: 5.5%

How that compares to the average: 1.5x