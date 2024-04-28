10 Cars Baby Boomers Should Avoid Buying

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baby boomers expect to get what they pay for, especially when it comes to cars. No one wants to end up with a clunker. The car-buying process may have changed throughout the years, but there are still some rules of thumb this cohort can apply when looking to purchase a vehicle.

“When considering vehicles that may not be suitable for baby boomers, it’s important to focus on factors such as ergonomics, ease of use, cost of ownership and vehicle size,” explained Geoff Cudd, founder of FindTheBestCarPrice.

“For example, high-performance sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette or the Ford Mustang might appeal to the nostalgia of baby boomers, but they often lack the practicality this age group needs, with challenging entry and exit, firmer rides, and higher insurance costs,” Cudd said.

Keeping all of this in mind — as well as the notion that it’s important to fact-check some details ahead of buying and come up with a plan of action during the purchasing process — here are 10 cars that baby boomers should avoid buying.

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wranglers look like a lot of fun, perhaps the perfect car to take on adventures in retirement. But looks can be deceiving.

“The Wrangler’s rough ride, noisy cabin and clumsy handling can be tiring for baby boomers on long trips. The lack of safety features is also concerning,” said John Lin, a seasoned mechanic and owner of JB Motor Works.

Ford Expedition

Getting a big SUV for long road trips and hauling the grandkids around town might seem practical, but Carl Rodriguez, founder of National Express Auto Transport, would recommend baby boomers steer clear of the Ford Expedition.

“The Ford Expedition is a large SUV that offers plenty of space and versatility,” Rodriguez said. “However, its size can make it difficult to maneuver and park, which may not be ideal for baby boomers who are looking for a more manageable vehicle.”

Ford Fiesta

“While the Ford Fiesta is affordable, its small size and stiff suspension may not provide the comfortable ride that baby boomers prefer, especially for longer drives,” said Matthew Edwards, the managing director at Auto Finance Online.

“Additionally, it has been known for reliability issues, leading to potential costly repairs down the line,” he said.

PT Cruiser

Ben Michael, the director of auto at Michael & Associates, pointed out how the PT Cruiser was discontinued in 2010, making the newest model at least 14 years old. Because of that, Michael explained, “it will likely have very high mileage and some wear and tear.”

“Whenever cars are no longer produced, they can become more expensive or difficult to repair as any particular parts they need may not be as easily found, which is another reason not to buy these cars,” Michael said.

Fiat 500

“The Fiat 500 may seem stylish and fun, but its cramped interior and lack of legroom make it uncomfortable for taller individuals, which is common among baby boomers,” Edwards explained. “It also has a reputation for poor reliability and expensive maintenance costs.”

Cudd agreed. “[They’re] also less advisable due to their limited interior space, which can be a challenge for mobility. The ride comfort in such small vehicles might also be harsher, which can be a discomfort for older drivers or those with health issues,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class and S-Class

“The G-Wagon’s high price tag, poor fuel economy and tricky ingress/egress make it a poor choice for practical-minded baby boomers,” Lin said.

And while Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars offer “comfort and advanced features, [they] come with high maintenance and repair costs that might not be practical for retirees looking to optimize their expenses,” Cudd explained.

Chevrolet Spark

“Similar to the Ford Fiesta, the Chevrolet Spark is a compact car that may not offer the comfort and space that baby boomers desire,” Edwards said.

“While the Chevrolet Spark is a budget-friendly subcompact car, it may not offer the comfort and safety features that many baby boomers are looking for,” Rodriguez explained. “Its small size can also make it less practical for older drivers who may prefer a more spacious and comfortable ride.”

“Its underpowered engine and lackluster performance make it less than ideal for highway driving, while its low resale value could result in financial losses,” Edwards added.

Lincoln Navigator

While it might be a classy ride with all the bells and whistles of a luxury vehicle that baby boomers have been saving up for, the Lincoln Navigator might not be the most sensible pick for baby boomers’ next car purchase.

“While spacious and luxurious, [they] can be difficult to maneuver and park, and they offer poorer fuel economy. These factors can be deterrents for daily use, particularly for those in urban settings,” Cudd explained.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

“While an iconic muscle car, the GT500’s raw power and track-focused suspension are overkill for most baby boomers,” Lin said.

Lin also pointed out that the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500’s “heavy clutch and stiff ride can be physically taxing,” especially for a generation of drivers who are getting older.

Dodge Challenger

Lin recommended baby boomers prioritize comfort, safety and ease of use when car shopping, which is why the Dodge Challenger is on his “do not buy” list of vehicles for this generation.

“The Dodge Challenger is a high-performance sports car that may not be the best choice for baby boomers,” Rodriguez said. “It has a stiff suspension and limited visibility, which can make it uncomfortable and challenging to drive, especially for older drivers.”

“While the retro styling may be appealing, the Challenger’s poor visibility, heavy weight and stiff suspension make it ill-suited for older drivers,” Lin said.

