10 Bulk Items You Need To Be Buying From Sam’s Club This Spring

The first day of spring is March 19 and Sam’s Club members can celebrate by shopping for some of the store’s many spring deals. From cleaning essentials that will leave every room in your home sparkling to sunscreen to protect your skin while you’re outside, there’s a bulk item to meet all of your spring needs.

Take note: instant savings start on March 13 and wrap on April 7. Get ready to shop for these 12 bulk spring buys at Sam’s Club.

Band-Aid Adhesive Bandages Variety Pack

Spring means the kids will be playing outside more and having assorted bandages on hand is a must for any cuts and scrapes experienced along the way. Sam’s Club members receive $3 instant savings when they purchase this variety pack of Band-Aid adhesive bandages.

Each package includes 163 Band-Aids in skin-flex, water block flex and flexible fabric assortments. When we do the math, this means shoppers only pay about 10 cents per Band-Aid.

Member’s Mark Aller-Zyr 24-Hour Allergy Tablets

Few seasons trigger allergies as fast as spring, but Member’s Mark Aller-Zyr allergy tablets are here to save the day. Sam’s Club members receive $3 off the original price of $14.97.

There are 400 allergy tablets in every bottle, each designed to provide 24 hours of indoor and outdoor allergy relief. For those interested in the average amount they’ll pay for each allergy tablet, this comes out to about three cents per tablet.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Keep your skin protected from the sun each and every day with Neutrogena ultra sheer dry-touch sunscreen. Originally priced at $19.98, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off their purchase.

Each bottle in this three-count has SPF 55 and offers up plenty of sun protection with a lightweight feel. Per bottle, you’re only paying about $5.99 each.

Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues

Pass the Kleenex! Whether you need to restock the office or add a few boxes to the classroom, stock up on Kleenex ultra soft facial tissues at Sam’s Club.

Originally priced at $18.18, shoppers receive $3.50 off their purchase of 12 boxes. This comes out to paying just $1.22 per Kleenex box.

Clorox Clean-Up All-Purpose Cleaner + Bleach (Spray + Refill)

Get the deep cleaning efforts underway using Clorox all-purpose cleaner and bleach. Sam’s Club members receive $3 instant savings on their purchase.

This set includes a spray bottle of Clorox cleaner and refill to deliver a powerful clean to every surface in your home. Currently, Clorox clean-up all-purpose cleaner holds a 4.7 rating on the Sam’s Club website.

Tide Power PODS + Ultra OXI with Odor Eliminators Laundry Detergent Pacs

Eliminate all odors every laundry day with Tide power PODS and Ultra OXI detergent pacs.

At $5 off, Sam’s Club shoppers only pay around 28 cents per POD if you consider there are 72 Tide PODS inside every box.

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray & Refill Set

Spray away even the toughest dish stains using Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish spray and refill set.

Originally $9.98, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off instant savings. Each set includes one spray and two refills, designed to spray, wipe and rinse dishes clean.

Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Trash Bags

Running low on trash bags? Add a box of Glad ForceFlex tall kitchen trash bags to your shopping cart. Sam’s Club members receive $4 off the original price of $20.98.

Each box of Glad trash bags features Glad original scent with Febreze freshness to neutralize tough odors. There are 150 trash bags in every box, meaning you only pay about 11 cents per bag and will likely have more than enough to tide you over into the summer months.

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mopping Kit

If you don’t have a mop or need a new mop for your spring cleaning efforts, now’s the time to buy the Swiffer PowerMop kit at Sam’s Club. Members receive $9 off the original price of $38.98.

Each kit includes a PowerMop with a large swivel head to easily clean baseboards, two containers of cleaning solution and 10 pads with hundreds of scrubbing strips on each pad.

OFF! Family Care Insect Repellent, Smooth & Dry Travel Aerosol Sprays

Taking the family camping during Spring Break? Don’t go without shopping for OFF! Aerosol sprays. Originally priced at $18.98, Sam’s Club members receive $2.75 instant savings on their purchase.

Each package includes two six-ounce sprays and one 2.5-ounce spray to repel mosquitoes, biting flies, gnats, ticks, chiggers and fleas. Simply spray on to apply and stay bug-bite free. If there’s extra wiggle room in your budget, you might use this deal to stock up on these sprays ahead of the summer months.

