10 Biggest Opportunities for Salary Growth in 2024

A new analysis by Payscale revealed that the jobs experienced the biggest salary increases over the past year. The report, which examined pay information from over 774,000 U.S. workers as well as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, spotlights some surprising roles at the top.

While you might expect high-paying corporate gigs to dominate, many positions with the largest wage growth in 2023 were in customer service, skilled trades, and freelance work.

While corporate leadership roles and other white-collar jobs continue to be well-paid, this study shows less traditional career paths and service-oriented positions were still able to command significant pay raises over the last year.

Here are the top 10 jobs by salary growth in 2024.

Assistant Manager, Customer Service

In an era where customer experience reigns supreme, an assistant manager’s role in customer service has never been more pivotal. With a salary growth of 22% and median pay of $44,200, assistant managers in customer service have shown a significant boost in their earnings.

Hairstylist

The beauty industry has long been a resilient force, and hairstylists are no exception. Payscale’s study reveals that hairstylists earn a median pay of $34,300 and have shown a salary growth of 22%.

Master Plumber

With wage growth of 21% year-over-year and median pay of $82,700, these skilled professionals are well-placed to capitalize on the need for reliable plumbing services in residential and commercial settings.

Automotive Body Repairer

Payscale’s study indicates a salary growth of 21% here and a median pay of $52,100, making it an enticing career choice for those with a passion for cars.

Job Coach

These professionals guide individuals through the complexities of career transitions, skill development, and job search strategies. With a salary growth of 21% and median pay of $46,600, job coaches are well-placed to play a strong role in helping people find employment.

Audio Visual Technician

Payscale’s study shows a median pay of $57,100 and a salary growth of 20% year-over-year for these technicians, making it an attractive career path for those with a knack for technology and a passion for entertainment.

Animator

From feature films and video games to advertising and educational content, the demand for talented animators is on the rise. With a salary growth of 19% and a median pay of $71,400, animators can look forward to lucrative opportunities.

Fitness Coach

These professionals guide individuals through personalized exercise routines, nutrition plans, and overall wellness strategies. With a salary growth of 19% and a median pay of $51,100, fitness coaches are ready to capitalize on demand for wellness services.

Roofer

Payscale’s study reveals a salary growth of 19% for roofers year-over-year, along with a median pay of $51,700, making it an attractive career choice for those seeking stability and growth potential in the construction industry.

General Manager

Effective leadership is an essential component of any successful business venture, so the role of a general manager is pivotal. The salary growth of 18% year-over-year, along with a median pay of $70,700 reflects their value in organizational success.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Biggest Opportunities for Salary Growth in 2024