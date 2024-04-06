10 of the Best Valued Sports Cars of 2024

shaunl / Getty Images

Any car can get you from point A to point B, but if you’re looking for speed and power, sports cars are the way to go. These cars are more than just a status symbol. Many of them get decent gas mileage and are reasonably priced — though you can definitely find higher-end cars, too.

Recently, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) ranked the best sports cars of 2024. Here are the top 10 results and what you might want to consider when choosing a sports car of your own.

#1: Mazda MX-5 Miata

Combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

Starting price: $30,150

Horsepower: 181 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.8 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 4.7 stars

Ranked as one of the best convertibles, this sports car is sleek, durable and fun to drive. It does have a small interior, but the more compact size makes it nimble enough to get you through traffic without issue. It’s also on the more affordable side of the spectrum.

#2: Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Combined fuel economy: N/A

Starting price: $38,175

Horsepower: 181 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.8 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 4.7 stars

Looking for something a little different? The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF has everything customers love about the previous model and more. It has excellent build quality, is affordable and is a pleasure to drive.

#3: Porsche 718 Cayman

Combined fuel economy: 22 MPG

Starting price: $69,950

Horsepower: 300 to 493 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.7 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 4.8 stars

If you’re a car enthusiast looking for a sleek ride, this year’s Porsche 718 Cayman is for you. As you can expect from Porsche, this sports car is definitely more luxe than some of the other vehicles on this list. It’s also perfect for everyday city driving and longer drives alike.

#4: Chevrolet Corvette

Combined fuel economy: 19 MPG

Starting price: $69,995

Horsepower: 490 to 670 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.7 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 3.7 stars

While the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette doesn’t get the best gas mileage, it’s still a beautiful car that’s sure to turn heads. It has superior performance, all-wheel drive and falls somewhere in the middle in terms of pricing.

#5: Porsche 718 Boxster

Combined fuel economy: 22 MPG

Starting price: $72,050

Horsepower: 300 to 394 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.7 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 5.0 stars

The 2024 Porsche 718 Boxster is ranked second when it comes to best luxury convertibles and for good reason. It comes with quite a few options and is a dream to drive. It’s also relatively affordable for the brand.

#6: Porsche 911

Combined fuel economy: 20 MPG

Starting price: $117,700

Horsepower: 379 to 640 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.7 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 4.0 stars

It’s no surprise that Porsche makes the list of best valued sports cars of 2024 more than once. Not only is the 2024 Porsche 911 worth the look, but it’s also ranked fourth in terms of the highest horsepower coupes.

It doesn’t have the best fuel economy, so there’s that. But when you’re in the driver’s seat of this stand-out vehicle, you might not mind.

#7: Porsche 718 Spyder

Combined fuel economy: 16 MPG

Starting price: $164,000

Horsepower: 493 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.7 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 5.0 stars

Despite the low gas mileage, the 2024 Porsche 178 Spyder still ranks high with consumers and experts alike. It’s also one of the highest-ranked luxury convertibles — but again, this is Porsche, so is that really a surprise?

#8: Ford Mustang

Combined fuel economy: 26 MPG

Starting price: $32,515

Horsepower: 315 to 500 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.5 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 5.0 stars

Keeping with tradition, this sports car is everything you’d expect from a Mustang. It boasts all the latest technology and comes in many options. It’s also reasonably priced, a perk for those just getting into sports cars.

#9: Acura Integra

Combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

Starting price: $32,995

Horsepower: 200 to 320 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.5 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: N/A

Ranked the second highest in horsepower hatchbacks, the 2024 Acura Integra is a luxury compact vehicle with an undeniably sporty aesthetic. It’s a manual, so it might not be the best for those more accustomed to driving automatics. Then again, if that doesn’t turn you away, this could be a great entry-level sports car to get.

#10: Subaru BRZ

Combined fuel economy: 22 MPG

Starting price: $31,315

Horsepower: 228 hp

KBB’s expert rating: 4.4 stars

KBB’s consumer rating: 3.2 stars

Although this particular sports car doesn’t have the highest consumer rating, it still makes the list — and not just this list but also the list of KBB’s best coupes. This car is sleek, accessible and a smooth ride. It’s also affordable with a relatively high resale value.

Determining a Sports Car’s Value

Value means different things to different people, but here’s what Steve Yariv, the founder and CEO of Dealers Choice Auto Transport, had to say.

“So, let me start by saying value is all relative to the type of sports car you’re looking for. We can go with a Porsche turbo as being a car that’s extremely valuable based on its cost and performance,” he said. “If you compare the vehicle price to other sports cars, in its class of performance, the Porsche turbo would actually be considered undervalued. It’s faster, and handles better, than the vast majority of other sports cars in its competitive level.”

But what makes the Porsche turbo such a good purchase?

“The reason why it’s a great deal to buy is based on its long-term value. The Porsche turbo holds its value very strongly compared to many other cars in its market,” Yariv said. “COVID did change the way people priced vehicles because there was a shortage. But if you remove the COVID pricing, the Porsche turbo would hold its value better than any other cars in the market.”

Based on its price, the Porsche outperforms most other sports cars, Yariv said. That, combined with the relatively lower price tag and the exceptional speed and handling, makes it a good choice for car enthusiasts.

The Porsche turbo isn’t the only highly-valued sports car, however — the list goes far beyond the scope of this list. If you’re looking for other options, Yariv suggested vehicles by Ferrari and Lamborghini as these tend to hold their value well, especially compared to similar cars.

