10 Best New Home Items at IKEA for Summer 2024

After getting spring cleaning out the way, you may still feel like your home needs a bit of a refresh to prepare for the warmer months. Whether you want to create a patio you can enjoy the summer nights on, a kitchen you wouldn’t mind dancing in, or a bedroom sanctuary, these new IKEA home items can help you design the home of your dreams on a budget.

TESAMMANS Side Table — $39.99

At just $40, the Tessamans side table adds a pop of color to your home. It’s part of the latest limited collection from IKEA made by designers Daniela ter Haar and Christoph Brach. The playful design and colors might remind you of cherry licorice candy, but it does more than look pretty. This side table doubles as storage with the tabletop lid lifting to help you hide blankets, board games or other knickknacks making it perfect for small spaces.

HOLMERUD Side Table — $49.99

For a more neutral look, the Holmerud side table fits perfectly into a wide range of design styles. Japandi decor lovers might find that the oak effect version adds a touch of airiness and functionality to their space. With multiple shelves to store the decor and necessities you want on display, there are endless ways to style it to fit your home. To create a built-in look around your couch, you could place one table on the back corner and one on the side for a unique look.

ÖNNESTAD Armchair — $99.00

As part of IKEA’s revival of catalog items from the 1970s, the Önnestad armchair frame comes in two funky colors — red or green. The steel frame bends in a way that makes you feel like you’re floating on air and the cushions are remarkably soft. If you’re a fan of bringing back ’70s decor, these chairs could make a bold addition to your patio or living room.

PEPPRIG Cleaning set — $24.99

Need to close out your Spring cleaning before Summer hits? The Pepprig cleaning set comes with an aluminum telescopic handle and six attachable cleaning heads for you to mop, dust, scrub, squeegee, and polish with ease. The microfiber cleaning cloths and dusting attachment are washable, reusable, and made from recycled materials so you don’t have to feel guilty about single-use cleaning products.

VITLÖK Flower Box with Holder — $19.99

Turn your balcony into a colorful urban oasis with a little inspiration from the Vitlök flower box. Plant your favorite flowers or a small herb garden for added balcony beauty. You could even use multiple flower boxes and hanging plants to create some renter-friendly privacy on an apartment balcony.

FRÖDD Floor Cushion — $49.99

Whether you need extra seating or want somewhere to kick your feet up, this patterned floor cushion brings relaxed vibes however you decide to use it. The brush stroke pattern lends an organic artsy element to your space. And if it gets dirty — no worries! The cover is removable and machine washable.

TESAMMANS Pendant lamp shade — $24.99

Lighting is an important aspect of any home space and most lampshades are boring — but not this one. The Tesammans pendant lamp shade is a vibrant and stylish option for overhead lighting when paired with the HEMMA cord set. The red and purple version of this lamp shade works well paired with the matching table lamp base.

SKRUVBY Sideboard — $149.00

Thinking of adding a bar cart or a coffee bar to your cottage-core or farmhouse-style home? The Skruvby sideboard cabinet is a great place to start. It comes in two colors — black-blue and white. The mix of closed cabinets and open shelves makes it an excellent storage solution for a variety of needs.

SMÅSTAD Loft Bed with Desk — $829.00

When you have a child or teen who wants to make the most of a small room, a loft bed could save space and leave them with plenty of room for activities. This one comes with a twin bed, desk, three drawers, and a built-in ladder.

TELEGRAFLINJE Flatwoven rug – $99.00

Simply changing out a rug could update a room. If you’re looking for an earthy vibe, this new IKEA rug might be what you’re looking for. As a flatwoven rug, it’s versatile and plays well with different styles and rooms without the heavy care of a high-pile rug. If you want to switch it up from time to time, it’s reversible too.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best New Home Items at IKEA for Summer 2024