10 of the best drones for beginners

Everyone starts off as a beginner. Even someone great at what they do like Michael Jordan was a beginner at basketball at one time and look how far it took him. Who knows? Maybe you'll be the Michael Jordan of droning one day.

But for now, you have to start somewhere. We scoured the internet looking for the best and brightest drones for first-timers. No matter what your field of interest, like photography or racing, we found a drone that's perfect for you.

We also didn't forget all the kids out there looking to get into droning. We found just the right drones for children ages 8 and up, while also taking into consideration teenagers and parents who want to know there are safety features and settings that will help prevent accidents and mishaps. Read more...

