Here are the 10 best companies in SC to work for in 2024, Forbes says
Work is a grind for some but can be a fulfilling endeavor for others.
For most folks though it’s just a way to pay the bills and feed their families.
There are many types of companies to work for in South Carolina, but some are better than others. Be it higher pay, more benefits or quality working conditions, some companies just have more to offer.
But how can you know which employers are the best without getting hired there first?
Global media company Forbes recently partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people in all 50 states and the district of Columbia. The workers were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to evaluate that employer on a scale of zero to 10. Workers were also asked to evaluate employers they’d worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there.
Companies that received the highest scores in each state made the list.
Below are the 10 best South Carolina companies to work for in 2024.
Roper St. Francis
Industry: Healthcare & social services
Founded: 1829
Headquarters: Charleston
CEO and President: Megan Baker
Employees: 6,000
Michelin Group
Industry: Automotive (automotive and suppliers)
Founded: 1889
Headquarters: Clermont-Ferrand (Location in Greenville)
CEO: Florent Menegaux
Employees: 132,500
Rock Hill Schools York County District 3
Industry: Education
Founded: 1900
Headquarters: Rock Hill
Superintendent: Tommy Schmolze
Employees: 2,400
University of South Carolina
Industry: Education
Student population: 35,471
Headquarters: Columbia
President: Michael Amiridis
Employees: 15,000
MUSC Health
Industry: Healthcare and social services
Founded: 1824
Headquarters: Charleston
CEO: Patrick J. Cawley
Employees: 26,000
Conway Medical Center
Industry: Healthcare and social services
Founded: 1928
Headquarters: Conway
CEO: Brian Argo
Employees: 1,500
AnMed Health
Industry: Healthcare and Social Services
Founded: 1908
Headquarters: Anderson
CEO: William Kenley
Employees: 3,600
Movement Mortgage
Industry: Banking and Financial services
Founded: 2008
Headquarters: Fort Mill
CEO: Casey Crawford
Employees: 4,500
McLeod Health
Industry: Healthcare and social services
Founded: 1906
Headquarters: Florence
CEO and President: Donna C. Isgett
Employees: 15,000
Concentrix
Industry: Business services and supplies
Founded: 1980
Headquarters: Greenville
CEO and President: Chris Caldwell
Employees: 90,000