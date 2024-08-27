Here are the 10 best companies in SC to work for in 2024, Forbes says

Work is a grind for some but can be a fulfilling endeavor for others.

For most folks though it’s just a way to pay the bills and feed their families.

There are many types of companies to work for in South Carolina, but some are better than others. Be it higher pay, more benefits or quality working conditions, some companies just have more to offer.

But how can you know which employers are the best without getting hired there first?

Global media company Forbes recently partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people in all 50 states and the district of Columbia. The workers were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to evaluate that employer on a scale of zero to 10. Workers were also asked to evaluate employers they’d worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there.

Companies that received the highest scores in each state made the list.

Below are the 10 best South Carolina companies to work for in 2024.

Roper St. Francis

Industry: Healthcare & social services

Founded: 1829

Headquarters: Charleston

CEO and President: Megan Baker

Employees: 6,000

Michelin Group

Industry: Automotive (automotive and suppliers)

Founded: 1889

Headquarters: Clermont-Ferrand (Location in Greenville)

CEO: Florent Menegaux

Employees: 132,500

Rock Hill Schools York County District 3

Industry: Education

Founded: 1900

Headquarters: Rock Hill

Superintendent: Tommy Schmolze

Employees: 2,400

University of South Carolina

Industry: Education

Student population: 35,471

Headquarters: Columbia

President: Michael Amiridis

Employees: 15,000

MUSC Health

Industry: Healthcare and social services

Founded: 1824

Headquarters: Charleston

CEO: Patrick J. Cawley

Employees: 26,000

Conway Medical Center

Industry: Healthcare and social services

Founded: 1928

Headquarters: Conway

CEO: Brian Argo

Employees: 1,500

AnMed Health

Industry: Healthcare and Social Services

Founded: 1908

Headquarters: Anderson

CEO: William Kenley

Employees: 3,600

Movement Mortgage

Industry: Banking and Financial services

Founded: 2008

Headquarters: Fort Mill

CEO: Casey Crawford

Employees: 4,500

McLeod Health

Industry: Healthcare and social services

Founded: 1906

Headquarters: Florence

CEO and President: Donna C. Isgett

Employees: 15,000

Concentrix