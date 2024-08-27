Advertisement
Canada markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,348.97
    +62.87 (+0.27%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,616.84
    -17.77 (-0.32%)
     

  • DOW

    41,240.52
    +65.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7426
    +0.0009 (+0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.70
    -0.72 (-0.93%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    84,149.24
    -1,921.79 (-2.23%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.79
    -0.02 (-2.11%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,544.30
    -10.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,217.92
    -0.78 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0110 (+0.29%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,633.00
    +41.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.17
    +1.37 (+9.26%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,344.72
    +16.94 (+0.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,288.62
    +178.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6646
    +0.0005 (+0.08%)
     

Here are the 10 best companies in SC to work for in 2024, Forbes says

Patrick McCreless
·2 min read
Elise Amendola/AP

Work is a grind for some but can be a fulfilling endeavor for others.

For most folks though it’s just a way to pay the bills and feed their families.

There are many types of companies to work for in South Carolina, but some are better than others. Be it higher pay, more benefits or quality working conditions, some companies just have more to offer.

But how can you know which employers are the best without getting hired there first?

Global media company Forbes recently partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people in all 50 states and the district of Columbia. The workers were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to evaluate that employer on a scale of zero to 10. Workers were also asked to evaluate employers they’d worked for within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there.

Companies that received the highest scores in each state made the list.

Below are the 10 best South Carolina companies to work for in 2024.

Roper St. Francis

  • Industry: Healthcare & social services

  • Founded: 1829

  • Headquarters: Charleston

  • CEO and President: Megan Baker

  • Employees: 6,000

Michelin Group

  • Industry: Automotive (automotive and suppliers)

  • Founded: 1889

  • Headquarters: Clermont-Ferrand (Location in Greenville)

  • CEO: Florent Menegaux

  • Employees: 132,500

Rock Hill Schools York County District 3

  • Industry: Education

  • Founded: 1900

  • Headquarters: Rock Hill

  • Superintendent: Tommy Schmolze

  • Employees: 2,400

University of South Carolina

  • Industry: Education

  • Student population: 35,471

  • Headquarters: Columbia

  • President: Michael Amiridis

  • Employees: 15,000

MUSC Health

  • Industry: Healthcare and social services

  • Founded: 1824

  • Headquarters: Charleston

  • CEO: Patrick J. Cawley

  • Employees: 26,000

Conway Medical Center

  • Industry: Healthcare and social services

  • Founded: 1928

  • Headquarters: Conway

  • CEO: Brian Argo

  • Employees: 1,500

AnMed Health

  • Industry: Healthcare and Social Services

  • Founded: 1908

  • Headquarters: Anderson

  • CEO: William Kenley

  • Employees: 3,600

Movement Mortgage

  • Industry: Banking and Financial services

  • Founded: 2008

  • Headquarters: Fort Mill

  • CEO: Casey Crawford

  • Employees: 4,500

McLeod Health

  • Industry: Healthcare and social services

  • Founded: 1906

  • Headquarters: Florence

  • CEO and President: Donna C. Isgett

  • Employees: 15,000

Concentrix

  • Industry: Business services and supplies

  • Founded: 1980

  • Headquarters: Greenville

  • CEO and President: Chris Caldwell

  • Employees: 90,000