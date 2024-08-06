These 10 Affordable Sedans Should Last Throughout Your Entire Retirement

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

Auto classicists have seen this coming for years, but the everyday driver looking to buy a sedan will soon have little choice within that segment to buy a car that isn’t named “Accord” or “Camry.”

That’s an exaggeration, of course. According to Motor1, there are over 60 models available to the American car-buying public that are considered “sedans.” However, with major automakers eliminating the cars from their lineups in favor of SUVs and electric vehicles (EVs), its hard not to think of sedans as an endangered species.

Starting in November, Chevrolet will no longer offer its only sedan, the Malibu, leaving the brand with trucks, SUVs and the two-seat Corvette. In 2018, Ford announced it was ceasing production on the Fusion and Taurus (and the Fiesta and Focus hatchbacks) to concentrate on making crossovers and SUVs, vehicles for which American drivers are still clamoring over.

However, as more Americans fall out of love with sedans, the market purge is far from over. Many luxury sedans from makers like Bentley, Maserati and Rolls-Royce are still available to those with deep pockets and lots of mid-priced trims from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

And luckily, for those looking for a traditional, trusty sedan for their last car, there are plenty of durable, inexpensive options. Here are 10 sedans under $30,000 that should run reliably throughout your retirement years.

©Honda News

Honda Accord

Starting MSRP: $28,990 (per Edmunds)

Kelley Blue Book’s Midsize Best Car of 2023 and the 2024 model is an IIHS-safety leader and “the king of midsize sedans,” according to the site. Moving up the trim ladder with any model will give you more features. Still, the Accord base has plenty of active and passive Honda Sensing driver-assistive features to satisfy any retiree’s needs.

©Toyota

Toyota Camry

Starting MSRP: $27,515

Like the Accord, the Camry provides a smooth ride, good fuel economy and a reputation for reliability that is second to none. This top selling sedan consistently ranks among the most reliable and best in its class. The Camry comes with Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5+, 10 airbags and high-beam assist. LED headlights are standard, as are LED taillights and daytime running lights.

©Mazda

Mazda 3

Starting MSRP: $26,135

The sedan and the hatch are IIHS Top Safety Pick+s, among the best and most affordable cars on the market. The four-door sedan is stylish and comes with a host of standard safety features, from lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning to driver-attention monitoring and forward-collision alert. Most 2024 Mazda3 models feature a whopping 191-horsepower 4-cylinder engine matched with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel drive.

©Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra

Starting MSRP: $22,775

Affordable and durable, the Elantra makes up for its modest power with high fuel economy, attractive technology, comfortable interior space, great warranty and budget-friendly price. The five-seater comes in seven trim levels, making it an affordable standout that looks more expensive than it is.

©Subaru

Subaru Legacy

Starting MSRP: $26,015

Known for their reliability and user-friendly design, Subarus has long been an ideal choice for retirees. But the Legacy is a popular choice for those looking to save a bit for a secure and easy-to-drive car. Subaru eyesight, its exclusive advanced driver-assist system, “acts like a second pair of eyes watching out for you.”

©Kia

Kia K5

Starting MSRP: $26,745

With its stunning looks, both inside and out, and generous standard features, the Kia K5 is a possible competitor to the more popular Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, at least according to Car and Driver, who named it a 2024 Editors’ Choice Award winner.

©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

Starting MSRP: $23,145

Despite the national trend favoring trucks and SUVs, no car is more known for its longevity and value retention than the Toyota Corolla. The Corolla is surprisingly fuel-efficient (32 mpg city/41 mpg highway). It has a reputation for being easy to maintain, making it an easy choice for any driver looking to save money.

Honda Civic

Starting MSRP: $25,045

Like the Camry and Accord, you rarely see the Corolla listed without the Civic somewhere nearby. Depending on what site you’re scrolling, the Corolla might have an edge on the Civic in reliability rankings, but Americans love their small, safe Honda sedans. Edmunds named it the Top Rated Car for 2023 and their experts feel this year’s model “is one of the automaker’s best yet.”

Volkswagen Jetta

Starting MSRP: $22,660

Last redesigned in 2018 (but refreshed in 2022), the Jetta has competed admirably with its class rivals for years and remains popular, roomy and pleasing to drive. Kelley Blue Book notes its dated-ness, but MotorTrend praises the Jetta for being underrated and not trying to be too much. “It’s not the most modern car — and that’s what makes it great,” says the site.

Nissan / Nissan

Nissan Altima

Starting MSRP: $27,140

Although Edmunds thinks it lacks a significant trait that lifts it above others in its class, the Altima has an available all-wheel drive system, a turbocharged engine as an option, a competitive price and an attractive design. iSeeCars has the Altima as the second best family midsize car and the third most reliable.

