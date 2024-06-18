10 Affordable Cars for First-Time Buyers in 2024

DuxX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

First-time buyers shopping for cars have several items to check off their boxes before they make a purchase. Ideally, the car they buy should be reliable, safe to drive and with a price tag that doesn’t stretch your budget.

GOBankingRates consulted several automotive experts to determine which vehicles are best for first-time buyers. We also reviewed the top picks for 2024 from some of the leading authority websites in the auto industry with $30,000 as our peak price threshold. Ranked from least to most expensive starting price, keep reading to see which affordable cars are ideal for first-time buyers.

©Nissan

Nissan Versa

If you’re on a really tight budget, one of the most affordably priced cars of the year to shop is the 2024 Nissan Versa.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $17,820 according to Car and Driver. However, it’s important to note this price fluctuates depending where you’re shopping. The Nissan website, for example, has a starting price of $16,680 for a 2024 Nissan Versa S with five-speed manual transmission.

Why buy a Nissan Versa? First-time buyers will discover this vehicle is not only inexpensive, but it’s also fuel-efficient and helps save extra money at the gas pump. The only downside is it’s a small car and can lack some of the roominess found in larger vehicles.

©Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage

The 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage will appeal to a specific type of first-time car buyer: someone who either drives slowly or doesn’t mind driving slowly.

According to Edmunds, the price tag can technically start at $16,595 for a 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage. Aside from the inexpensive price tag, the Mirage also boasts plenty of fuel inefficiency and a long warranty. Just keep in mind it’s slower to accelerate than most vehicles.

©Kia

Kia Forte

First-time buyers receive tons of bang for their buck when they purchase the 2024 Kia Forte. This affordable vehicle ranks on Kelley Blue Book (KBB) as No. 4 in their ranking of Best Compact Cars with plenty of room inside and cool styling.

The only downside is that it might look cooler to drive a Kia Forte than it actually is. Several outlets, including Car and Driver, refer to its base engine as sleepy and/or sluggish.

©Nissan

Nissan Sentra

It is possible that first-time buyers might be able to snag a slightly lower price when shopping for the 2024 Nissan Sentra. While Car and Driver said it can start at $22,320, Edmunds places the starting price range anywhere from $20,890 to $23,980.

This compact vehicle offers drivers plenty of comfort in their ride and also comes with affordable operational equipment, which presumably means cheaper repair bills. It is a bit on the slower side, however, with Car and Driver citing slow acceleration as one of the car’s cons.

©Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra

Most of the cons surrounding the 2024 Hyundai Elantra are centered around its ho-hum appearance. For first-time buyers on a budget, the starting price cannot be beat for everything you get with your purchase. A few of these benefits include a spacious interior, good fuel economy and an excellent warranty.

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Corolla

Geoff Cudd, consumer advocate and owner of FindTheBestCarPrice.com, highly recommends first-time buyers explore shopping for a 2024 Toyota Corolla.

Cudd compares the Toyota Corolla to the Honda Civic (which, incidentally, is the next car featured in this roundup) in that both vehicles are low maintenance with a long lifespan. What sets the Corolla apart, Cudd said, is its hybrid model which can help reduce fuel costs over time.

Honda Civic

First-time buyers will likely have the 2024 Honda Civic on their list of cars to potentially shop for and test drive. While Car and Driver cites the starting price at $25,045, Edmunds said it’s possible to find the Civic at even lower prices at $23,950.

For Cudd, the Honda Civic is his top recommendation for buyers seeking an affordable, reliable vehicle.

“The Honda Civic is renowned for its durability, fuel efficiency and strong resale value, making it a wise investment for those new to car ownership,” said Cudd. “It also boasts modern safety features and a user-friendly infotainment system, which are essential for enhancing the driving experience and safety for less experienced drivers.”

©Mazda

Mazda3

It’s entirely possible that first-time buyers may find the 2024 Mazda3 for sale at a cheaper price than $25,355. While this is the starting price quoted by Car and Driver, Consumer Reports noted the price range can also start as low as $24,170.

Those who purchase the 2024 Mazda3 will likely have plenty to brag about with its sleek interior and exterior styling, cost-effective engine and available all-wheel drive. Keep in mind, however, that this is a small car and because it’s small, it’s a bit limited on space to store items and with driver legroom.

©Subaru

Subaru Crosstrek

If you’re looking for a slightly bigger car without paying a ton of money, you’ve found it in the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek.

As a subcompact SUV, the Subaru Crosstrek has been redesigned for 2024 with adjustments made to refine its engine and transmission. And while it may no longer have a manual transmission option, it still offers excellent ride quality, all-wheel drive and a strong fuel economy.

©Toyota

Toyota Prius

Even though the 2024 Toyota Prius gets pretty close to the $30K cutoff on this list, we wanted to include a hybrid vehicle for first-time buyers seeking affordable hybrids. According to KBB, prices start at $27,650, which means it’s possible to snag an even better deal.

What benefits do buyers walk away with when they purchase this compact hatchback? Some of the biggest ones include excellent fuel economy and front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

