Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,903.78
    -181.31 (-0.86%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,943.96
    -14.65 (-0.30%)
     

  • DOW

    38,393.49
    -260.93 (-0.68%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7394
    -0.0036 (-0.49%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.21
    +0.93 (+1.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,599.89
    -316.44 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,043.30
    -10.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,938.93
    -23.80 (-1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1520
    +0.1190 (+2.95%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,588.88
    -40.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.91
    +0.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,612.86
    -2.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,354.16
    +196.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6877
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SINK AFTER FED'S POWELL CHILLS RATE-CUT HOPES

Oil recovers session's losses, flips into green territory

UPDATE 1-Yemen appoints foreign minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as prime minister

Reuters
·1 min read

(Includes new appointment of outgoing prime minister in paragraph 2, background on newly appointed PM Bin Mubarak in paras 3-5)

CAIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision on Monday appointing its foreign minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak as the country's new prime minister.

Outging Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed will take on the role of an advisor to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, the office of Yemen's Cabinet later posted on X.

Bin Mubarak came to prominence in 2015 when he was kidnapped by the country's Iran-aligned Houthis while he served as Yemen's presidential chief of staff during a power struggle with then President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The seizure of bin Mubarak helped plunge Yemen into a political crisis, resulting in clashes between the Houthis and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's presidential guards that prompted the president and the government to resign.

Bin Mubarak most recently served as Yemen's foreign minister from 2020. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Adam Makary)