UPDATE 1-WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notification to its tech ops union AMFA
May 4 (Reuters) - Onex Corp's WestJet on Saturday said that it has issued a 72-hour lockout notification to its technical operations union Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA).
The company said that a work stoppage could occur as early as May 7 unless a deal is reached with AMFA.
The 72-hour lockout notice does not mean travel disruption will occur, WestJet said in a statement, adding that in the coming days it will take necessary action to manage impacts.
WestJet said it will prepare to operate a reduced schedule, managing changes and cancellations, and provide flexible change and cancel options to customers.
AMFA could not be reached for comment. WestJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
