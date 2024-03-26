UPDATE 1-Volkswagen: local operations unaffected by Baltimore bridge collapse

(Adds Volvo Group statement)

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Tuesday said its port operations in Baltimore were unaffected by a local bridge collapse due to the location of its facilities.

"We do not anticipate any impact on vessel operations but there may be trucking delays as traffic will be rerouted in the area," the carmaker said in an e-mailed statement.

Volvo Group, which makes trucks, construction equipment and engines, said it was looking over its inventory in its U.S. production facilities to see if and when there could be a disturbance in worst-case scenarios, adding it currently expected no huge impact.

According to data from the Maryland Port Administration, Baltimore handled more than 750,000 vehicles in 2023, making it the busiest U.S. port for car shipments including for Nissan , Toyota, General Motors, and Volkswagen . (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Marie Mannes, Editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)