Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,200.06
    +74.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,927.93
    +36.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • DOW

    38,333.45
    +224.02 (+0.59%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7455
    +0.0019 (+0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.97
    -1.04 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    58,019.04
    +1,886.81 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,030.90
    +13.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,011.42
    +33.09 (+1.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0910
    -0.0690 (-1.66%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,628.04
    +172.68 (+1.12%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.60
    +0.34 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,632.74
    -2.35 (-0.03%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,026.94
    +275.87 (+0.77%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6879
    +0.0031 (+0.45%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS JUMP AS S&P 500 POSTS FRESH RECORD

Big Tech led the session's gains with Tesla shares up 4%

UPDATE 1-Vale reports 10.6% growth in Q4 iron ore output, tops 2023 guidance

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds more details on production and sales figures in paragraphs 3-5)

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vale on Monday reported 10.6% growth in its fourth-quarter iron ore production compared with a year earlier, bringing its annual production to above its estimates.

The company produced 89.40 million metric tons of iron ore in the last three months of 2023, it said in a securities filing.

That took its full-year output to 321.15 million tons, above its guidance of 315 million tons of iron ore.

On the other hand, shipments of the commodity used to make steel fell 4.1% in the fourth quarter, from a year earlier to 77.89 million tons. Compared with the previous three months, however, sales grew 11.7%.

The average realized price of Vale's iron ore fines was $118.3 per ton in the quarter, up 12.6% from the third quarter.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Marguerita Choy)