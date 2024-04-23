Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,041.79
    +169.83 (+0.78%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,075.19
    +64.59 (+1.29%)
     

  • DOW

    38,534.64
    +294.66 (+0.77%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7321
    +0.0020 (+0.27%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.11
    +1.21 (+1.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    91,206.49
    -4.62 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,436.30
    +21.54 (+1.52%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,340.30
    -6.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,006.10
    +38.63 (+1.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5880
    -0.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,715.81
    +264.50 (+1.71%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.00
    -0.94 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,044.81
    +20.94 (+0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,552.16
    +113.55 (+0.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6835
    -0.0015 (-0.22%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS EXTEND GAINS AS RESULTS SEASON KICKS INTO HIGH GEAR

Tech-focused investors prepare for fresh wave of earnings highlighted by struggling Tesla

UPDATE 1-US sanctions target two companies, four individuals linked to Iran Revolutionary Guard cyber unit

Reuters

(Adds details on sanctions targets and qoute)

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. designated four individuals and two companies linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard cyber command, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday. The sanctions targets were involved in cyber operations aimed at more than a dozen U.S. companies and government entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions target Mehrsam Andisheh Saz Nik and others acting as front companies for the Revolutionary Guard cyber command, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Paul Grant; Writing by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)