UPDATE 1-US sanctions target two companies, four individuals linked to Iran Revolutionary Guard cyber unit

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. designated four individuals and two companies linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard cyber command, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday. The sanctions targets were involved in cyber operations aimed at more than a dozen U.S. companies and government entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions target Mehrsam Andisheh Saz Nik and others acting as front companies for the Revolutionary Guard cyber command, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Paul Grant; Writing by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)