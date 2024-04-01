UPDATE 1-US natgas prices jump 4% to 3-week high on strong demand forecasts

(Adds latest prices) By Scott DiSavino April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% to a three-week high on Monday as output dropped and forecasts were lifted for demand next week. Price gains were limited by lowered demand forecasts for this week forecasts for mild weather through mid-April, ample amounts of gas in storage and reduced amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing repairs at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.4 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $1.837 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the highest close since March 6. Gas prices have been mostly depressed for months - falling to an intraday low of $1.481 per mmBtu on March 26, their lowest since June 2020. After a mild winter with record output, utility gas stockpiles are about 41% above normal levels for this time of year. Low prices should boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024 but cut production for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook. Output was already down by around 6% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQT and Chesapeake Energy , delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities. In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydro and other renewable power supplies in the U.S. West cut electricity prices in Arizona to record lows. Next-day power fell to negative $12 per megawatt hour at the Palo Verde hub in Arizona, according to data from SNL Energy on the LSEG terminal. That compares with prior all-time lows of negative $9 on March 27 and negative $8 on March 25. Negative prices mean there is too much power in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep them running. SUPPLY AND DEMAND Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March from 104.8 bcfd in February. In December, 2023 it hit a monthly record high of 105.6 bcfd. On Monday, daily output was on track to drop about 3.9 bcfd to a preliminary 10-week low of 96.5 bcfd, which would be the biggest daily decline since mid-January when extreme cold froze oil and gas wells. Analysts, however, noted preliminary data is usually revised over the next few days, especially first-of-the-month preliminary data. Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 16, except for some cold days from April 3-6. With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 104.0 bcfd this week to 101.1 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was higher. Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.1 bcfd in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 22 Mar 15 Mar 15 average Actual Actual Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -36 +7 -55 -27 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,296 2,332 1,866 1,627 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 41.1% 41.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five-Year Last Year Average Average 2023 (2018-2022) Henry Hub 1.75 1.76 2.20 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 8.62 8.76 13.49 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 9.54 9.40 12.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 158 163 146 192 188 U.S. GFS CDDs 24 21 34 28 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 182 184 180 220 214 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.5 99.8 100.4 101.5 95.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 6.9 6.7 7.4 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 108.2 106.8 107.1 108.9 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 2.8 2.4 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.2 5.9 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 12.6 12.9 13.9 10.1 U.S. Commercial 11.7 9.4 8.5 9.3 8.4 U.S. Residential 17.5 13.5 11.9 13.5 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 29.3 28.9 28.7 28.9 22.7 U.S. Industrial 24.5 23.5 23.2 21.9 25.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.5 82.6 79.7 80.8 76.2 Total U.S. Demand 113.0 104.0 101.1 102.6 94.1 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day Prior Day 2023 2022 2021 % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal Forecast Forecast Actual Actual Actual Apr-Sep 82 81 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 82 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 83 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 5 Mar 29 Mar 22 Mar 15 Mar 8 Wind 14 16 13 15 15 Solar 5 5 5 5 4 Hydro 8 8 8 8 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 37 38 40 38 39 Coal 13 13 13 12 13 Nuclear 21 19 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.53 1.43 Transco Z6 New York 1.59 1.32 PG&E Citygate 2.24 2.29 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 1.34 1.26 Chicago Citygate 1.49 1.32 Algonquin Citygate 1.60 1.52 SoCal Citygate 1.69 1.59 Waha Hub 0.17 0.29 AECO 1.18 1.18 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 24.25 31.50 PJM West 19.75 29.50 Ercot North 10.50 20.00 Mid C 36.33 26.25 Palo Verde -12.00 -9.00 SP-15 0.75 0.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)